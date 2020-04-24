Julian Okwara selected by Lions in third round, joins brother

It's an Okwara reunion in Detroit.

The Lions chose Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara with the 67th pick in the draft tonight (the third pick of the third round), making him the third Irish player selected on the draft's second night. It's the first time since 2016 that Notre Dame has had at least three players picked in the draft's first three rounds. Okwara will join his brother, fellow defensive end Romeo Okwara, in Detroit. The elder Okwara is also a Notre Dame product and has started 19 games in his four NFL seasons, including 14 with the Lions in 2018. He was an undrafted free agent in the 2016 draft class.

The younger Okwara is the is the first Irish defensive end selected in the draft since Isaac Rochell in 2017 – he'll likely be joined by teammate Khalid Kareem on Saturday – and the first picked in the first three rounds since Stephon Tuitt in 2014. He was picked early despite missing the final four games of the 2019 season with a broken leg suffered against Duke and having the injury keep him from doing agility and speed drills at the NFL Combine. He did attend the Combine and register 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

When Okwara was healthy for a full season in 2018, he was a star, racking up 12 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks and ranking among the nation's leaders in quarterback hurries with 21. Romeo Okwara had remarkably similar stats in 2015, his final season with the Irish: he registered 13 1/2 tackles for loss and nine sacks that year. Julian Okwara showed his potential as a senior with a three-sack performance against Virginia in which he also forced two fumbles.

Okwara joins a Lions team that ranked last in the league in pass defense last season, with opposing quarterbacks throwing for more than 4,500 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions against Detroit. Part of the problem was the Lions' anemic pass rush, which generated only 28 sacks, tied for 29th in the league. With Trey Flowers the only defensive lineman to have more than two sacks for Detroit last year, Okwara will likely get plenty of chances to prove himself and get into the rotation right away. He will likely have to put on some weight to really compete in the NFL and he has to improve against the run if he's going to be a starter in the league, but he has the raw ability to excel.

