Steelers pick Chase Claypool in second round

Just six picks after the Bears chose Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, the Pittsburgh Steelers made Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool the second Notre Dame selection in this year's NFL Draft. The Steelers chose the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool with the 17th pick in the second round, No. 49 overall. This marks the second time in three years that the Irish have had multiple players picked in the first two rounds of the draft (offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey were both first-round picks in 2018).

Claypool was the 11th wide receiver picked in the draft, though he is considered one of the more NFL-ready players in this year's wide receiver class and could provide significant production before some of the players picked ahead of him. The Steelers are expecting as much as they try to give aging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger more weapons to work with after they lost Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in recent years. Without those stars and with Roethlisberger sidelined for most of last season with an elbow injury, Pittsburgh's offense ranked 31st in the league in passing yards and 27th in net yards per attempt, according to Pro-Football Reference. Claypool is the type of receiver that could help open up the offense as Roethlisberger returns from his injury.

The big wideout was Notre Dame's undisputed No. 1 target in his final year with the Irish, pulling in 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, the sixth-most receiving scores in one season in Irish history. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40 1/2 inch vertical leap, showing off the athleticism that helped him get open and adjust to almost any pass thrown in his direction. His highlight reel with Notre Dame is full of Claypool making acrobatic grabs, even when a defender is in good position. His combination of size, speed and leaping ability makes him an elite NFL prospect. He's also an outstanding special teams performer and played there at Notre Dame even after he became the team's best wide receiver. He recovered a fumble on a punt return in the Camping World Bowl, his final game with the Irish, during which he won MVP.

Claypool was the first Notre Dame wide receiver since Will Fuller in 2015 to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season and, not coincidentally, he is the earliest Irish wideout selected since Fuller went No. 21 overall to the Texans in 2016. However, Claypool's selection makes two straight years in which Notre Dame has had a wide receiver picked in the early rounds. Miles Boykin went in the third round, 93rd overall, to the Baltimore Ravens last year and showed promise as a rookie, catching 13 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. The pair of former Domers will meet twice a year in the AFC North.

