Alohi Gilman picked by Chargers in sixth round

The Los Angeles Chargers have developed a distinctly Notre Dame feel in the last few years. In 2019, they drafted Irish defensive stars Jerry Tillery and Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate, and both started three game as rookies while playing in 15 each. Los Angeles must have liked what it got from that pair because it dipped into the Notre Dame well again this year to draft safety Alohi Gilman in the sixth round, using the 186th overall selection on the hard-hitting defensive back.

Gilman's selection means the Irish have had three defensive backs selected in the last two drafts (he joins cornerbacks Julian Love and Troy Pride Jr.), helping explain why the Irish have had one of the nation's better pass defenses two years in a row. He is also the sixth Notre Dame selection in this year's draft, matching the 2019 Irish draft class. It's the first time the Irish have had at least six players in back-to-back years since they had six picks in 2013 and eight in 2014.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound Gilman might have been drafted higher had he left Notre Dame after the 2018 season, but he returned and was named a team captain despite having only been in the program for two years at that point, an illustration of his natural leadership abilities. His 2019 season wasn't quite as productive as his monster 2018 (he was second on the team with 94 tackles that year and added five pass breakups and two interceptions), but he still had a solid campaign with 74 tackles, three for loss, an INT and three forced fumbles. He was one of Notre Dame's hardest hitters both seasons he played for the Irish after transferring from Navy and sitting out the 2017 season.

Gilman joins a Chargers team that ranked dead last in the league in turnovers forced last season, which could help explain why Los Angeles jumped at the chance to draft the former Irish safety, who forced numerous turnovers in his college career with his ball-hawking skills and the heavy hits he laid on receivers and backs when he stepped up to stop the run. Though Gilman was a sixth-round pick, that likely won't matter much to Los Angeles: the Chargers' starters at safety last season were fourth- and fifth-round selections of the team in the 2017 draft. Gilman will get a chance to prove himself, likely starting on special teams as Tranquill did.

Gilman missed a few tackles in space in his final season with the Irish and that will have to be cleaned up if he's going to make it in the NFL, but he plays with so much intensity at all times it's nearly impossible not to root for him.

