Bengals choose Kareem with first pick of fifth round

For the first time since 2014, when Stephon Tuitt and Louis Nix were both picked, Notre Dame has had two defensive linemen chosen in the same draft. This afternoon, defensive end Khalid Kareem joined fellow end Julian Okwara in the NFL, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick in the fifth round, No. 147 overall. Kareem and Okwara both returned to Notre Dame for their senior seasons after breakout campaigns in 2018 and it seemed to pay off for both of them.

Kareem likely could have been a higher pick, but he missed the NFL Combine because of a torn labrum suffered late in his final season with the Irish. With Okwara and fellow defensive end Daelin Hayes already out for the season with injuries, Kareem decided to play through the injury. He finished the year with three forced fumbles, three tackles for loss and a sack in Notre Dame's last four games, all victories. For his senior season, he totaled 46 tackles, 10 for loss, and 5 1/2 sacks, similar to the numbers he posted in 2018. When both were healthy, he and Okwara formed one of the best defensive end combos in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Kareem joins a Bengals team that had one of the poorer defenses in the NFL last season, in part because of a mostly toothless pass rush. Cincinnati, which finished 2-14, managed only 31 sacks, tied for 26th in the league. The Bengals tried to shore up their defense by picking linebackers with their third- and fourth-round selections and then moved on to the defensive line with the selection of Kareem. He almost certainly won't start right away – teams don't expect fifth-round picks to come in and start very often and besides the Bengals have a couple of solid starters at defensive end in Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard. Still, Cincinnati is a team that is trying to build from the bottom up and that should ensure that Kareem gets plenty of chances to prove that he deserves to play in the NFL.

Kareem was the fifth Notre Dame player selected in the draft, leaving the Irish just one pick short of matching their 2019 draft class in size. Safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott and running back Tony Jones Jr. are all still board on the board and might get drafted in the final three rounds.

