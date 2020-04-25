Panthers select Troy Pride Jr. in fourth round

Day 3 of the NFL Draft saw Notre Dame get in on the act almost immediately as the Carolina Panthers selected Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with the seventh pick of the fourth round, No. 113 overall, making Pride the fourth Domer chosen in this year's draft. Pride was taken in very nearly the same slot as former Notre Dame teammate Julian Love, another Irish corner, who went to the Giants in the 2019 draft with the 108th selection.

Pride is a speedster. That is the main attribute that helped his stock rise as the draft approached: the 5-foot-11, 193-pound Pride ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash and that was considered somewhat slower than the unofficial times he had run when clocked by Irish coaches. He was one of the fastest cornerbacks in the draft, moonlighting with the Notre Dame track team at times during his Irish football career. He has plenty of speed to keep up with NFL wide receivers and could be an asset for the Panthers right away.

Love was one of the best cover corners in Notre Dame history, setting records for single-season and career pass breakups, but when he left early for the NFL, Pride stepped in and seamlessly filled Love's slot at the field corner position, often covering the opposing team's best wideout. He finished his senior season with 40 tackles, six PBUs and an interception as teams learned not to throw his direction very often. The Irish defense ranked No. 3 nationally in yards per pass attempt and even against Georgia and Michigan, the two Irish losses, did not surrender more than 200 yards passing in either contest.

Pride joins a Carolina team that was in the middle of the pack in passing defense last season, but is entering a new era under a new leader in former Baylor coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers used second-round picks on cornerbacks in 2016 and 2018 and those players – James Bradberry and Donte Jackson – were starters last season. However, Bradberry signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants in March, leaving the Panthers with a hole in the roster, one that Pride will be in competition to plug as soon as he walks into camp.

Pride is susceptible to back-shoulder throws – he was burned a couple of times on those routes against Georgia in 2019 and admitted later to thinking about it often – but he has had all offseason to work on that weakness and he has the physicality and instincts to make an early impact, just like Love, who had 36 tackles, three PBUs and an interception in his rookie season in New York.

dsinn@jg.net