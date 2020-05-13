Brian Kelly radio interview on the state of college football

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly spoke on the Rich Eisen Show, a sports radio program, about the current state of Notre Dame football, college football as a whole and what it will take for teams to be able to safely suit up and play in the fall.

Here are some of the highlights:

On whether Kelly thinks there will be Notre Dame football in 2020:

"I think we're going to play. I don't have it definitive 100%, but things are trending that way, we're moving in that direction. We want to play in the fall. At the end of the day, those decisions are going to be made by the president, the board of trustees, not the football coach at Notre Dame, so let's get that straight. But we're moving in that direction, we're preparing for those eventualities. So I think from that perspective, I can say we're prepared and we know there's going to be challenges.

"There's probably going to be some setbacks, as well. As long as we're all aware of what those are and how to deal with them, I think we're ready to play football in the fall."

On what he's telling his players right now:

"That's the most difficult thing. As we're planning on no salad bars and spacing in the locker room and the weight room and some of these really important issues so you can in fact avoid a hot spot or the potential of what the worst-case scenario would be, which is that you start and then you have to shut down, the players just want to know dates and times. They want to be in a position where they can put on the calendar, 'Hey, what's the date (we're coming back)?'

"The problem is we can't give them that because everything is (changing) in terms of the states, the universities, they want to wait as long as they can because they want to get better testing, they want to get better tracing and those things take more time. We're in this position where we're in these committees on a day-to-day basis and we're trying to put together protocols and plans for it, but on the other hand I'm trying to talk to my players every day and they're like 'Coach, what do you got for us? Tell us something.' It gets to the point where I know it's frustrating for them, but they know we're doing all the planning necessary.

"Here's where it's a little different from years past: we have to over-communicate with the parents. If it's my kid, I'm not putting him on a plane to South Bend, Indiana. Look, nobody drives to our campus. We have very few kids within three hours of our campus. You're putting your son on a plane to Notre Dame, you better know exactly what's in place for (your) son when he gets there that he's not going to get sick."

On what he tells parents to reassure them their children will be safe:

"We have to lay out exactly what we're doing. Are we testing daily? Are we doing antibodies testing? Are we doing once a week? Are we putting them in pods where they stay in those pods and they're not going to be disrupted from those areas? There's a lot of layers here that are really new to me, that I'm kind of sitting back, listening, as a football coach for 30 years, what's realistic? What can we do? I was on a call with Major League Baseball, they're talking about changing the ball every pitch. ... There's a lot of moving pieces here that we're trying to get our head around and find out what's realistic to do. That's the information where we have to find out how to relay it back to the parents."

On how close the college football world is to getting back up and running:

We're better. We're better than where we were even two weeks ago, where we have a document that's getting closer and closer because we're getting more answers. We're getting closer to figuring out the capacity we'll have for testing, those are things that unfortunately have been holding us up a little bit because we didn't know what testing capacity we would have in place."

On what happens to Notre Dame if teams decide to only play within their conferences:

"We're looking at, can some of these conferences do a plus-one game? Will Wisconsin play us at Lambeau Field? Will the ACC, of which we are collateral partners for six games, will they give us our six games. I'm sure Western Michigan will come (to South Bend) if the check, the ink is dry, I think that that's going to happen.

"Navy is going to be a game where it's played in Ireland or Bethesda (Maryland). My point is that we'll find enough games. It seems it's pretty clear that teams are going to stay within their conference, at least that's what appears to be the case right now, but I think we're in a position where I can confidently say we're going to get enough games to be in the discussion for whatever the postseason looks like."

On why he's confident Notre Dame will have a football season:

"The university wants to have one. ... I want to be careful that I am not speaking for our president, our university, our board of trustees, but we will have to make a decision that we feel comfortable that we can bring people on campus. If we do so, we're going to play football. If there are students on our campus, we're playing football. We are taking the painstaking steps necessary to ensure the safety of our players and support staff and those people around us that if we do take the steps to open up our campus, that we're going to be able to play football."

