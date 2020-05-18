Notre Dame to open in August, clearing the way for football

Notre Dame will allow students to return to campus to start the fall semester the week of Aug. 10, the university announced today. That's two weeks earlier than the previously scheduled start of the academic calendar and Notre Dame is also canceling fall break so that the fall semester can conclude prior to Thanksgiving in an effort to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19.

"By far the most complex challenge before us is the return of our students to campus for the resumption of classes in the fall semester,” university president Rev. John Jenkins wrote in a letter to students. "Bringing our students back is in effect assembling a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who may bring with them pathogens to which they have been exposed. We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one we can meet."

The plan to bring students back to campus – where classes have not been held since March – includes "comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces" according to the university.

The university's decision to bring students back to campus is the latest sign pointing toward Notre Dame having a football season in the fall. Coach Brian Kelly said recently that having students on campus would be an important prerequisite for playing the 2020 college football season.

“We will have to make a decision that we feel comfortable that we can bring people on campus,” Kelly said in a radio interview last week. “If we do so, we're going to play football. If there are students on our campus, we're playing football. We are taking the painstaking steps necessary to ensure the safety of our players and support staff and those people around us that if we do take the steps to open up our campus, that we're going to be able to play football.”

Fall camp for the Irish football program generally starts in the first week of August and Kelly said in March that his strength staff has told him the players would likely need at least 4-6 weeks of preparation to be in the physical condition necessary to hold fall camp safely. That means the players would have to be back on campus by early July at the very latest.

In his letter to the students, Jenkins also announced that the second session of summer classes, to be held from June 15 to July 24, would be online. However, he added:

"We are considering options that will allow the return of a very small number of students in July, mainly those whose summer work is preparatory for the fall semester."

That seems to be a fairly clear nod toward the football program in particular. Reading between the lines of Jenkins' statement, it seems as though athletes could be welcomed back to campus prior to the student body at large, in an effort to allow them to prepare for their fall seasons.

