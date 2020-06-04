Notre Dame WR Lenzy pens letter on police brutality

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy, who will be a redshirt sophomore with the Irish in the fall, published a letter addressed to "America" on the Irish Athletics website Thursday.

Lenzy, a native of Tigard, Oregon, admitted he is in pain at the recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and issued an emotional call for action and change.

"As I woke up today, I felt the need to truly speak up," Lenzy wrote. "The nation I grew up loving is failing, and justice has yet to be served. George Floyd’s tragic death struck the hearts of all black men and women around the world, and it forced us to take action.

"I beg of you, please do not look at the riots and looting as an issue for this country. For so long the issues and crimes that Black men and women have endured have been overlooked by White America. Look at these actions as a cry for help. We are drowning in a sea of neglect and are desperately trying to swim. We demand justice.

"We have come to a point in time where silence is no longer acceptable. The hashtags will no longer cut it. The police brutality that we have endured for my entire life must come to a stop. No one man or woman was created above the other, and it’s time our nation reflects that."

Lenzy followed with an appeal to "White Americans" to speak up on behalf of black people and listen to them when they talk about the issues they face in the United States. He added that "I know in my heart with time this issue can be settled" before calling for justice for Floyd and other victims of police violence.

"I ask you this, America: show love and seek justice," Lenzy concluded. "No matter who you are, you can play a role. Peacefully protesting, donating to this cause, or even having a simple conversation with someone who needs it is doing so much. But I strongly urge you to make an effort. Do what is right. Take the steps needed that our fallen Black brothers and sisters should have experienced before they were taken from us. Don’t let the media sway you away from the biggest issue. We need everyone. We truly need you all. We are in pain and we need you. Please stand with us."

dsinn@jg.net