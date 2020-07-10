Notre Dame loses PAC-12 opponents for 2020

For the first time since 1945, Notre Dame and USC will not meet on the gridiron this fall. One of the best rivalries in college football became the latest casualty of the novel coronavirus tonight, as the Pac-12 announced that it would limit a group of its fall sports, including football, to conference games only this season because of the pandemic.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

The decision means that the Irish have dropped from a full 12-game schedule down to a nine-game slate in the last two days. Notre Dame lost a neutral-site game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday when the Big Ten went conference-only and the Pac-12's decision means the Irish will not have games against the Trojans and Stanford this season. Notre Dame has played the Cardinal every year since 1997 and all but two years since 1988.

The game against the Trojans was set to be Notre Dame's season finale on Nov. 28, while the matchup against Stanford was scheduled for Oct. 10. The matchup against the Cardinal is the first of Notre Dame's canceled games that was slated to be played in South Bend. It's unclear at this point whether the Irish will try to find replacement games to fill those dates.

The Irish still have games against Western Michigan, Arkansas and Navy on the schedule, along with six matchups against ACC opponents. On Friday afternoon, the ACC announced it would make a decision about its fall sports in "late July" and the conference's commissioner has repeatedly said this summer that if the league does go conference-only this season, it would include partial member Notre Dame in its plans.

dsinn@jg.net