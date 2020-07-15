Brian Kelly talks spring football, upcoming season on ESPN

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly made an appearance today on the ESPN morning show "Get Up," speaking with host Mike Greenberg about the upcoming college football season and the possibilities for playing in the fall or even in the spring.

Greenberg used some comments Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick made recently to ESPN about deciding whether to play the college football season as a jumping off point for his discussion with Kelly.

"We're going to learn so much from the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball in the next few weeks and, if for example, those efforts go poorly, it's probably going to be a really critical data point for us and we'll argue for delay," Swarbrick said. "If that occurs, you've got to be open to (playing football in) the spring."

Greenberg first asked the 11th-year Irish football coach to give his thoughts on Swarbrick's comments and the possibility of moving the season to the spring if the novel coronavirus pandemic doesn't subside in the coming weeks.

"Like everybody has talked about, everything is on the table at this point," Kelly said. "I won't get into the specifics because I don't know that anybody has a great idea of what it looks like. I know there are some models out there, certainly, but I think what Jack is saying in particular is that models of the professional teams will give us a better understanding of, 'Are we going to delay this and try to play it in the fall or do we certainly have to scrap it and begin putting together something for the spring?'

"Look, we're going to play football this year. It just depends on when we're going to play football."

Here are highlights of the rest of Kelly's appearance on the show.

Kelly on ...

... what draft-eligible players should do if the season is moved to the spring: "Certainly those conversations have already taken place with the parents and agents are certainly talking to them about the eventuality that if this season goes late, maybe you should forego your last season. So, it's already in the minds of some of the players. If this season gets pushed off, if it's in the spring, it's in the hands of what the NFL's going to do with their draft.

"I would say this: If the players that are draft-eligible have an opportunity to go to the NFL and they are draftable players, then they have to look at their future and that means going to the draft. If they're not, then they come back and train and they get ready to play the season if it is in fact in the spring."

... how Notre Dame will find games if teams only play conference opponents this season: "We've had a collateral relationship in football with the ACC and all of our other sports are in the ACC. So that relationship has been a 6-game schedule. We have six. Certainly Jack Swarbrick has been in contact with (ACC) Commissioner (John) Swofford about adding games to our schedule. I think those are ongoing negotiations. We feel confident that the ACC would look toward augmenting those games for us. As you know, there's a large inventory of games out there.

"Our phone is ringing off the hook right now with teams looking for games. So that's probably the least of our concerns right now. There's plenty of games out there for us to play, we'd just like to play some."

... expanding the College Football Playoff this season: "I think we're in unprecedented times. I think it takes a number of things for us to change what was existing in the BCS agreement. I think if we're going to do it, this is the year to do it. We want to create excitement around this game. We need this for a lot of reasons, the psyche of our sports, our student-athletes, our country. If we can create more excitement around it, I don't think that you'll have a negative vote about it. So this is a great window for us to expand and be creative and if we can do it I don't think you'll have anybody against something like that.

"There's the Power Five conferences, so that's five. And then we're independent, so six (teams in the Playoff) or more would be great for me."

... on talking to his players and listening to their perspectives about momentous current events: "It's a lot like the social unrest that we have, whether it be Black Lives Matter, or the social uncertainties that we have with college football. We're making sure there's a great line of communication open. We're allowing our players to speak. We're having weekly Zoom meetings with them, so that they can get their concerns out if they have them in all forms. Our kids are so in tune with what's happening that it's so important that they get a platform, whether it's on social media or with us (coaches) and being able to speak and communicate with us on a day-to-day basis.

"So open lines of communication, giving them the chance to talk to us on a day-to-day basis, those are the most important things right now for our student-athletes, so they don't feel like they're left out of the conversation."

