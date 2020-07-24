ACC scheduling might make Notre Dame 2020 member

The Atlantic Coast Conference is considering scheduling models for the football season that would have Notre Dame play a full ACC schedule this year only as it tries to navigate the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.

Some of the models under discussion would involve the Irish coming on as a full member of the conference for 2020, eligible to play in the conference's championship game. It is unclear whether Notre Dame would get the ACC champion's bid to the Orange Bowl if the Irish were to win the conference title under such a scenario, according to a report from Stadium.

One proposed ACC model would have all of the schools in the conference play 10 conference games plus one non-conference game. In that scenario, the 10 ACC games would include a matchup with Notre Dame so that teams with non-conference rivalry games – such Georgia Tech with Georgia, Clemson with South Carolina and Florida State with Florida – would be able to hold their rivalry matchups.

One possible hurdle for that model, according to an ESPN report, is that Notre Dame may not want to participate. The Irish already have six ACC games scheduled, but also have non-conference matchups against Arkansas, Navy and Western Michigan still on the schedule. Adding four ACC games could force them to cancel some of those non-conference matchups, especially after Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick said earlier this week he prefers an 8-10 game schedule for added flexibility.

