Notre Dame WR Austin has surgery

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. underwent surgery on his foot Monday after breaking a bone in the foot during workouts July 29, the Irish announced. Austin, a redshirt sophomore, is expected to return this season, but it's unclear when he'll be available.

This is a significant blow for the Irish, who likely had Austin penciled in as the team's No. 1 receiver to start the season. In Notre Dame's only spring practice this year, the former top 100 recruit made a series of head-turning catches and seemed on track to finally be a significant contributor for the Irish after missing all of last season because of a suspension for undisclosed reasons.

“You can see (Austin)'s a guy who can make plays,” coach Brian Kelly said in March. “He's always had the talent. He's obviously doing things right both on and off the field. His development has been one that we're really pleased with and that's why you're seeing a lot more of him (on the field)."

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Austin had just five catches for 90 yards in 11 games as a true freshman, but former Irish wideout Chase Claypool, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, saw enough of the younger receiver in practice to predict he would make an impact with the Irish. When Claypool was asked who the next top pass-catcher at Notre Dame would be, Austin was his choice.

"Kevin Austin is going to be a star,” Claypool said at the NFL Combine in February. “I’ve been saying it all along. He’s a super good player."

The loss of Austin for an unknown length of time makes the offseason addition of Fort Wayne native and Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek even more important. Skowronek, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, could be the team's top target early in the season because of Austin's injury. Certainly Javon McKinley, true freshman Jordan Johnson, speedster Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III will have something to say about that, but Skowronek has far more experience than any of them at this point and will be counted on for consistent production.

