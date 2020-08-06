Notre Dame football schedule released

For the first time since 1926, there will be no matchup between Notre Dame and Navy this season on the gridiron. The game, which had originally been scheduled for Ireland and then moved to Annapolis, Maryland because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was canceled because of the schedule restrictions the ACC put in place to for safety reasons during the pandemic.

ACC teams – a category that includes Notre Dame for 2020 only – are limited to just one non-conference game this season and that game must be played in the team's home state. For the Irish, that game outside the ACC will be a previously-scheduled matchup against Western Michigan in South Bend on Sept. 19.

The rest of the ACC schedule was released this morning. The most important news outside of the cancellation of the Navy game is that the Domers' matchup with perennial national title contender Clemson will remain later in the season, taking place Nov. 7. Previously, Clemson had had a bye scheduled prior to that game, but the new schedule calls for Dabo Swinney's club to take on Boston College the week before.

The schedule prior to that highly-anticipated showdown sets up well for Notre Dame and it is entirely possible that the Irish could enter that game 7-0. A road matchup against Pitt and home games against Florida State and Louisville are the biggest potential stumbling blocks before the clash with Trevor Lawrence and Co.

The Irish will start their season Sept. 12 against Duke in South Bend, which means they will be permitted to start fall training camp Aug. 13 (the NCAA allows teams to start fall camps no sooner than 29 days before the start of the season). Like the rest of the ACC, Notre Dame has two bye weeks during the 13-week schedule, which for the Irish are Oct. 3 and Nov. 21.

A matchup to circle on the calendar is Nov. 14, when the Irish travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on Boston College. The Eagles are likely to be quarterbacked by former top Irish recruit Phil Jurkovec, who showed promise in backing up Ian Book last season, but transferred when Book decided to return for a fifth year. The former four-star recruit got a waiver from the NCAA this week to play immediately rather than sitting out a year as most transfers are required to do. He will have a chance to deal a blow to his former team's College Football Playoff hopes and will get the Irish immediately following their game against Clemson.

If Notre Dame happens to go through the season 10-1 with the only loss coming to the Tigers, that will not be the end of its CFP chances. In that scenario, the Irish would likely get a second chance against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, which is scheduled to take place Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 (depending on whether there are games that need to be made up on the 12th) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. It would be difficult to keep a 11-1 Irish team out of the top four, in all likelihood.

Here is Notre Dame's complete schedule:

Sept. 12 – vs. Duke

Sept. 19 – vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 26 – at Wake Forest (game to be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)

Oct. 3 – BYE

Oct. 10 – vs. Florida State

Oct. 17 – vs. Louisville

Oct. 24 – at Pittsburgh

Oct. 31 – at Georgia Tech

Nov. 7 – vs. Clemson

Nov. 14 – at Boston College

Nov. 21 – BYE

Nov. 27 – at North Carolina (game to be played Friday)

Dec. 5 – vs. Syracuse

