Book, Irish leaders want to play

In the offseason, Notre Dame football players work out in small groups called "SWAT Teams". Each group has a leader, chosen by coach Brian Kelly and his staff, that is tasked with keeping the rest of the group motivated and making sure it is putting in the work necessary to get ready for the season.

Those SWAT Team leaders have taken on an outsized role this year as players had to be self-motivated for a large part of the spring. The novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice and NCAA rules dictated that coaches could not mandate player workouts once the players were sent home from their schools in March.

Now, those same SWAT leaders are making their voices heard on the topic of playing the upcoming season. Quarterback Ian Book tweeted a letter from the leaders expressing a desire to play the season in the fall and spelling out their reasons. The letter comes as reports emerged today that several major conferences are considering canceling the fall football season and trying to play in the spring. The declaration was signed by all 11 leaders: Book, offensive linemen Robert Hainsey, Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer, defensive linemen Ade Ogundeji, Daelin Hayes, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish, tight end Brock Wright, linebacker Drew White and cornerback Shaun Crawford.

The letter, addressed to "College presidents, administrators, commissioners and fans", reads as follows:

"The current global pandemic has changed the way we live, work and go to school. Like any challenging situation, our leaders must work together on a game plan, and we must execute. While our football team has been on campus for workouts this summer, we have practiced not only football, but also our COVID-19 protocols and safety measures. From (Notre Dame president) Fr. (John) Jenkins to Coach Kelly to our incredible medical and facilities staffs, we have devised a solid game plan.

"The great coach Ara Parseghian once said, 'You are going to get knocked down, but you don't lie there. You get up and face the challenge.' Our team is ready for the challenge, and our students are ready for the challenge.

"Over the past few days, we have watched the future of our football season come into question. We cannot judge the readiness of every campus and athletic program, but we know that many of our student-athlete peers around the country feel ready and confident in their game plan.

"While it is not clear who holds the future of this season in their hands, there are a few things that we, the student-athletes at the University of Notre Dame, want to make clear from our perspective: We believe our safety is the top priority. Our coaches, doctors and training staff have proven that to us every step of the way.

"We want to play football. We are ready for the challenge. As leaders of this team, we can confidently say that the mental and physical health of this team is in a better place with football season taking place in the fall.

"We will continue to work with our university, medical staff and coaches to keep our team as safe and healthy as possible. In return, we are asking those in power to listen. Don't change the game plan now; it is time to take the field. We are ready for this season #WeWantToPlay"

Shortly after the Irish players posted their letter, Kelly tweeted that he was behind them.

"I stand firmly in support of our players," wrote Kelly, who is entering his 11th season with the Irish. "They have held each other to a high level of accountability and discipline in regards to the strict health and safety protocols implemented by our medical staff. We’ll continue putting health and safety at the forefront of all that we do."

