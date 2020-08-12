Kelly, Hayes on Today Show

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to cancel their fall football seasons this year, the SEC, Big 12 and ACC have decided to soldier on, at least for now. That means Notre Dame is still scheduled to play its 10-game ACC slate and potentially play in a conference championship game for the first time.

The Irish officially began to gear up for their Sept. 12 season-opener against Duke today, with the first practice of fall training camp. Before Notre Dame took the field at its new practice facility today, Irish coach Brian Kelly and defensive end Daelin Hayes – a fifth-year senior who has taken on an out-sized leadership role this offseason, especially during the team's discussions on racial injustice – appeared on The Today Show to talk about the upcoming season and making sure it's played safely.

Here are the highlights from the show:

Brian Kelly on why its safe for the ACC to play but not the Big Ten: "Certainly it's a challenging environment. I don't think anybody is disagreeing with the challenges that are out there. But we believe, based on the medical information that we have – and we believe we have some of the best that are advising us – and taking enhanced medical procedures, as long as we have a committed group, and our student-athletes have been committed since Day One. Since we started this procedure and protocol for the last couple of months, we have tested, our guys have done an incredible job since they've come back to campus, our success rate has been over 99%. They've done a great job since the students have come back, as well, we've been in at a 99% success rate and we believe that's going to be the case when we start playing football. So, yes, there are challenges, there are medical experts that certainly we are relying on in this challenging environment, we have enhanced medical care, we're very intentional about what we're doing and we believe we can play safely and care for everybody, including our staff. This is not just the players, we have over 50 staff that are put in this situation, as well."

Daelin Hayes on why the team will be in a better physical and mental state if the season is played: "The first thing, like Coach Kelly said, we're under constant supervision. We have continuous daily wellness checks, we get tested weekly. We're always in a position where if we feel discomfort or if we're not comfortable in our situation, we can seek help, we can seek information and they've been very transparent with us moving forward. So we feel comfortable, we feel confident we can play in a season, working in tandem with our coaches and our medical staff. Ultimately, it comes down to the players and their decisions every day, having the incentive to play and the discipline it requires to be on a team and make the right decisions outside of our bubble, it's going to honestly fare well for us."

Hayes on the risk of long-term effects from COVID-19: "Unfortunately I feel like you're just as at risk anywhere right now, whether it be going to the grocery store, going out to eat. Unfortunately that's just the reality of our situation, but I would rather take that risk playing the game that I love and fighting for my career once I leave Notre Dame. I think a lot of guys feel that way, I think a lot of people expressed that sentiment, especially players across the country in their last or junior years."

Kelly on how to do contact tracing in a high-contact sport like football: "We're testing weekly, so we know who's in our bubble, we know who to trust. But certainly, when you are in contact, there is no other way to look at it but (to assume) everybody is in contact, so we understand that we must trust each other. That's why this is a unique situation where you are putting yourself in a position where you trust the guy next to you. That's why testing is so important in this process and you have to have transparency with other teams that you're playing across the board, that when you line up against them you know they're following the same testing procedures. This is a difficult process, but it's one that we're committed to and one that our players are committed to and enhanced testing has got to be part of that procedure, as well."

dsinn@jg.net