Camp Chronicles: Ade Ogundeji

With media unable to attend Notre Dame fall football camp this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Irish have taken to creating their own content with the players. That content includes what Notre Dame is calling "Camp Chronicles": short interviews with key players about camp, the offseason and the (as of now) upcoming 2020 campaign.

Sunday, defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji, who is expected to take on a larger role in the pass rush this season following the departure of NFL Draft picks Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, appeared in the series, discussing the defensive line, being humble and more. Here are the highlights of what he said.

On the expectations for the defensive line this season: "Obviously we want to be the best D-line in the country and we hold ourselves to that standard. We have a lot of seniors on the defensive line and we're just trying to teach the young guys how to play, proper technique and the proper way."

On being a "Shadows Guy": "A 'Shadows Guy' is a guy who just goes out there and works. He's humble, doesn't do the accolades or anything like that. Just goes out there and works his butt off. We have a lot of guys like that on the D-line."

On his favorite post-practice meal: "I could do a great BLT, hamburger, some pickles on the side. ... Now I'm hungry."

On his name: "Most people call me Ade (pronounced Ah-day), but my real name is Adetokunbo Ogundeji and my full name is Adetokunbo Ademola Olayemi Ogundeji. So, if anybody has the guts to (call) me by that name, I'd be happy with it."

