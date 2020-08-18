Camp Chronicles: Ian Book

With media unable to attend Notre Dame fall football camp this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Irish have taken to creating their own content with the players. That content includes what Notre Dame is calling "Camp Chronicles": short interviews with key players about camp, the offseason and the (as of now) upcoming 2020 campaign.

Last week, quarterback Ian Book made an appearance on the Camp Chronicles. Here are the highlights of what he said.

On the chemistry within the offense in camp: "It's going great. One, it just feels really good to be out here and two, just to get out here and work on chemistry, we've been doing it all summer and finally to come out here, have some practices, put on pads and do it officially is great. We're just excited to play. We've got some new guys at receiver and as a quarterback there's nothing better than putting in that work and working on chemistry."

On the quarterbacks room, led by QB coach Tommy Rees: "It's a really close group. It's awesome. Coach Rees has done a great job. A lot of good personalities in the QB room, we all get along, we all hang out. We've got some seniors and then we've got some young guys who have just done an unbelievable job of embracing our culture and coming in here ready to work."

On his offseason work and how he tried to improve: "Just getting in the playbook even more. Just personally understanding more defensive recognition and then working on chemistry with some younger guys coming up."

dsinn@jg.net