Notre Dame class go online, athletics still on

Notre Dame has suspended in-person classes for undergraduates until Sept. 2 and graduate students until Monday because of a large spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, university president Rev. John Jenkins announced today.

Though classes will move to online only for the time being, athletics practices, including those for football, will be allowed to continue. The Irish are in the middle of fall football camp and the university released a statement with additional information that said athletics teams will be "closely monitored."

Irish football coach Brian Kelly said his players received their weekly coronavirus test Monday, so the results should be back today or Thursday. Last week, 117 Notre Dame players were tested and two tested positive. Another seven were held out of practice for contact-tracing purposes.

As of noon Tuesday, Notre Dame has had 147 people (146 students and one staff member) test positive for the virus out of 927 total tests since students began returning to campus Aug. 3. Most of those positive tests were linked to off-campus gatherings, according to Jenkins.

“The virus is a formidable foe,” Jenkins said. "For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it."

The Irish are scheduled to open their football season Sept. 12 at home against Duke.

During the summer, Notre Dame was able to do a good job of keeping its players isolated, housing them in a hotel and discouraging them from going out unnecessarily except for workouts. As Brian Kelly said in July, however, it is a different story when students return to campus.

"I'm optimistic that we're going to start (the season)," Kelly told Dan Patrick on July 21. "Then students get on campus and our guys move off campus. Essentially, we leave the bubble and start the season. So, unlike maybe some of the professional teams like the NHL or the NBA, they move into a bubble to start their season. College football leaves the bubble and starts the season. We'll get to the starting line, but we'll see what happens after that."

On Monday, the Irish coach said his team hadn't done much differently since students began returning to campus, but he had been re-emphasizing how important it is for the players to stay away from exactly the kinds of gatherings that have led to outbreaks on campus.

"(The message to the players) has been consistent," Kelly said. "Following our protocols, understanding that certainly students on campus don't change things all that much other than what happens on the weekends. (The players) clearly know that, they're very smart. They know that they don't want to be in quarantine, they don't want to be in isolation. That's the worst thing that can happen to a student-athlete is he's away from the things he wants to do. We just try to be really transparent. We're testing every week.

"They know they have to continue to wear masks and practice the social-distancing and stay away from large gatherings. They just can't do that this year, it's just not part of what their routine can be. If they want to play football this year, they've got to maintain that discipline. They get that. Hopefully they continue to show they discipline they have to this point."

dsinn@jg.net