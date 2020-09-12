FINAL: No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

SOUTH BEND – No. 10 Notre Dame bounced back from a tough start to beat Duke 27-13 in the 2020 season opener today. Redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams scored twice and Avery Davis caught a fourth-quarter TD pass to seal the win.

3 Takeaways

Special teams matter: The Irish were bad on offense and mediocre at best on defense for large stretches of the game, especially in the first half. Where they never faltered was on special teams, which kept Notre Dame competitive in the first quarter when it was really struggling. Arguably one of the biggest plays of the game was the fake punt from deep in Notre Dame territory in the first half that Jay Bramblett ran for 14 yards and a first down. The Irish went on to score their only touchdown of the first half later on the same drive. Bramblett was excellent all day, averaging 43.8 yards per punt and landing three of his six boots inside the 20. Jonathan Doerer nailed field goals of 48 and 35 yards and the Irish gunners were also excellent, with Isaiah Pryor and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah each nailing returners with big hits. Special teams coordinator Brian Polian has a lot to be happy about after Week 1 and his unit was one of the differences in this game.

Isaiah Foskey might be a star: On defense, a redshirt freshman and a sophomore were the game's two standouts. Foskey was a revelation, stepping into a significant role as an edge rusher and picking up his first career sack in the first half. He finished with two quarterback hits, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a pass breakup and was just too fast for Duke's tackles. With Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara now in the NFL, Notre Dame needed some less experienced players to step up at defensive end opposite Daelin Hayes and Foskey did today, looking like a terrific athlete. If he becomes a factor off the edge, Notre Dame's defensive line will be much more fearsome than many had thought entering the season.

Winning ugly is still winning ... right?: The Irish did what they came to do Saturday, picking up the victory to get to 1-0 despite a performance that was far less than pretty at times. There is plenty to work on, not least of all quarterback Ian Book, who figured to be one of the team's most consistent performers this season. Instead, he struggled with his footwork (a common theme last season) and his accuracy (much more surprising) against the Blue Devils. A series of short passes and the Irish running game helped bail Book out, but he wasn't particularly good and will need to be much more consistent if Notre Dame is to get where it wants to go. After a rough start, the defense was good and the run game was solid, but the the Irish also got very little production from their wide receivers. They likely won't be able to rely on receptions from tight ends and running backs all season. In the end, this was a win, but it was dicey for a while and better opponents are coming. For now, it's on to South Florida.

Player of the Game: Kyren Williams

In his first start at Notre Dame, the redshirt freshman showed why he emerged from a crowded field to win the starting running back job. After a slow start, Williams picked up steam and by the second half was obviously the best playmaker for the Irish. He finished with 19 carries for 112 yards, his first career 100-yard performance, and two touchdowns, while also pulling in two passes for 93 yards. He showed himself to be a willing blocker in pass protection, as well. It seemed like Notre Dame would have a running back by committee situation this year, but the second half was The Kyren Williams Show and it was a hit.

Extra points

This was Notre Dame's first conference matchup ever. After the win, the Irish are tied for first in the ACC standings. ... Notre Dame has won 19 straight home games since losing to Georgia in 2017. It's the third-longest home winning streak for the Irish since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930 and only Clemson and Ohio State have longer active streaks. ... The Irish have also won 25 straight games against unranked opponents since a loss to Virginia Tech at the end of the 2016 season. ... Homestead graduate and Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek did not have a catch and left in the first half with what appeared to be a leg injury of some kind and did not return. It was his first game with the Irish after transferring from Northwestern. ... Also injured was Irish safety Kyle Hamilton, a 2019 freshman All-American. He had an outstanding first half with seven tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hit, but his leg bent awkwardly in a scrum in the third quarter and he walked off slowly. He did not return. ... Duke coach David Cutcliffe was set to be head coach Charlie Weis's top assistant with the Irish in 2005, but health problems forced him to give up the position. ... Last year, Book ran for 139 yards on 12 carries against Duke. This time, he had nine carries for 12 yards. ... Owusu-Koramoah led the Irish with a career-high nine tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. ... Before the game, Notre Dame announced that it had extended coach Brian Kelly's contract through the 2024 season. The deal had been struck in December 2019. Kelly needs to stay through 2023 to be the longest-tenured Irish head coach ever.

What's Next?

The Irish are back in action next week for their only non-conference game of the season, taking on South Florida of the American Athletic Conference at Notre Dame Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be broadcast on USA. The Bulls are coming off a 4-8 season and are in their first year under new coach Jeff Scott, formerly the offensive coordinator at Clemson. USF's offensive coordinator is Charlie Weis, Jr., son of the former Irish coach who led the program from 2005 to 2009.

