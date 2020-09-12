Halftime: No. 10 Notre Dame 10, Duke 6

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame did not start this game like it is a national title contender. Against a Duke team that came in with plenty of energy in front of a still-loud, socially-distanced Notre Dame Stadium crowd, the Irish struggled to put together anything on offense in the early going and missed some tackles that led to big gains for the Blue Devils.

After one quarter, underdog Duke had outgained Notre Dame 150-5. Fortunately for the Irish, their defense came up big in the biggest moments – Kyle Hamilton broke up a fourth-down pass on the game's opening drive and Isaiah Foskey hit Duke quarterback Chase Brice as he was throwing on third-and-goal – and held the visitors to just a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The biggest problem for Notre Dame was the offense, which failed to get untracked until well into the second quarter. The unit that ranked 13th in the nation in points per game last season and hung 38 on Duke in 2019 did not pick up a first down until its fourth drive of the game. The much-hyped offensive line, which returns all five starters from a year ago did not open hardly any holes in the run game and the Irish averaged just 1.8 yards per carry in the first half (including sacks).

The passing game wasn't much better in the early going. Quarterback Ian Book often failed to set his feet and step into his throws, causing some of his passes to sail wide. He was also let down by his receivers more than once, with tight end Tommy Tremble and running back Kyren Williams each dropping potential first-down throws.

The saving grace of the early going for Notre Dame was special teams, which was excellent. The Irish had a couple of terrific tackles on punt and kick returns and speed demon freshman Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 38 yards on the first touch of his Notre Dame career. Potentially sensing that ND's offense needed a boost, coach Brian Kelly leaned on the special teams for an extremely gutsy call in the second quarter: he called a fake punt run deep in Notre Dame's own territory and punter Jay Bramblett – who also averaged 47 yards per boot – responded by sprinting 14 yards for a first down. As if a switch had been flipped, the Irish immediately began marching down the field and scored a half-dozen plays later on a Williams run. If Notre Dame holds on to win this game, the fake punt could well be looked at as a turning point.

Among the surprising standouts of the first half was redshirt freshman defensive end Foskey. He got home three times in rushes off the edge, garnering three QB hits, his first career sack and a pass breakup, and looked like he was shot out of a cannon on his speed rushes. Notre Dame's defense was able to make life somewhat difficult in the pocket for Duke quarterback Chase Brice, especially after the opening two series for the Blue Devils. To Brice's credit, he handled the pressure well, but it was still in his face often enough to cause problems. Notre Dame lost a pair of NFL-quality pass rushers in Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, but Foskey and Daelin Hayes have been very good in the first half.

The Irish grabbed the momentum after the fake punt, but Duke was able to bounce back and pick up another field goal after a long drive, but the Irish stood tall near the goal line to maintain the lead. Duke's missed opportunities for more points could come back to haunt it, though this game is far from over. Notre Dame needs to further establish its run game in the second half and try to get Book into a little bit of a rhythm. If either of those happens, this game should still end in an Irish victory, despite how ugly the first half was at times.

