Pregame: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Duke

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame takes on Duke to open the season today. In any other year, that would be an exciting, if somewhat banal, statement. Today, it's the culmination of a summer's worth of realignment and re-scheduling in college football, the start of Notre Dame's first-ever conference schedule and the beginning of a season that might or might not make it to the finish line.

The 10th-ranked Irish welcome the Blue Devils to a modified version of Notre Dame Stadium today, one that will be filled to only 20% capacity (about 15,000 fans, 62,000 fewer than a full house) for precautionary reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. There's no tailgating in the parking lot and no fans beyond Notre Dame students and staff members. Still, it's Notre Dame football and the Irish are taking the first step toward what they hope will be their first national title in 32 years (or at least their first conference title ever).

It's difficult to know what to expect from this Notre Dame team: it returns plenty of talent from the 2019 version, but there are some spots, particularly in the secondary, where the Irish are still relatively inexperienced. Even though Duke went 5-7 a year ago, it's a mistake to believe the Blue Devils will roll over for the Irish season opener. If Notre Dame does have a weakness, Duke coach David Cutcliffe will likely find a way to expose it.

Duke is led by former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice, who was blocked by Trevor Lawrence for two years before transferring in search of playing time. He won the starting job in fall camp and will try to wake up a moribund Blue Devils offense that ranked 94th in points per game last season and managed just seven in a 38-7 drubbing at the hands of the Irish in Durham, North Carolina. Duke's rushing attack is fronted by 2018 All-ACC running back Deon Jackson, who took a step back last season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. The Blue Devils' top passing target is Noah Gray, a Cole Kmet-like tight end who was second in the nation in receptions last season among tight ends on his to All-America honors.

When the Irish have the ball, all eyes will be on quarterback Ian Book, who shredded Duke last season with his legs as well as his arm, rolling up 139 rushing yards while also throwing four touchdown passes. Look for Cutcliffe to have made a few adjustments in an attempt to keep Book better contained in the pocket; the Irish will have to account for the Blue Devils' pair of talented defensive ends in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje, who combined for 23 TFLs last year. Luckily for Book, he's playing behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from a strong unit a year ago and has its eyes set on the Joe Moore Award as the best O-line in the country.

This will also be the debut for a trio of highly-touted true freshmen on offense for the Irish: running back Chris Tyree, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and tight end Michael Mayer. Tyree will probably get the most touches, simply by virtue of being Notre Dame's primary kick returner to start the season. He will try to break the first Irish return touchdown since 2016. These are some of the best offensive recruits Brian Kelly has brought in during his tenure with the Irish and all three should make an impact right away.

It's difficult to make the focus of today about X's and O's, however. That the Irish are playing at all is somewhat extraordinary after an offseason that featured so much uncertainty. The players will have to provide their own energy on the sideline with a smaller crowd, but if coach Brian Kelly is to be believed, they've been filled with energy and excitement all weekend. The season is finally here.

dsinn@jg.net