Irish pull away thanks to Williams, defense

SOUTH BEND – One hundred fifty-one to seven.

That was the difference in yards gained in the first quarter Saturday afternoon between Duke and No. 10 Notre Dame, with the Irish coming up on the short end. Though Notre Dame was only down 3-0 after 15 minutes, it was an inauspicious start for a team that has national championship hopes following three consecutive 10-win seasons. Notre Dame eventually righted the ship and turned in some solid performances in a 27-13 win over the Blue Devils at Notre Dame Stadium, but the shellacking the Irish took everywhere except the scoreboard in the opening quarter signals that there is still plenty to improve upon going forward.

For his part, Irish coach Brian Kelly downplayed the slow start, reacting somewhat sarcastically when a reporter asked why the Irish struggled early.

"We had not played spring ball and we didn't play since December," said Kelly, who also cited some exotic looks from the Duke defense that slowed the offense in the opening three drives, all of which ended in three-and-outs. "If (you were) expecting that we were going to come out like a shiny new car, (you've) been reading too much Internet chatter. Look, it's difficult to duplicate game-like speed when you haven't had that for such a long time.

"So my expectation is that it was going to be a process that that we just had to be patient, and you saw we were patient and we stuck with what we were doing and we had to make some adjustments at halftime and I thought we looked like the team we should have in the second half after we made some adjustments and settled into some things. I thought we took control of the game in the second half."

He's right that the Irish controlled the game after halftime. In large part that was due to the play of redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams, who had more than 100 rushing yards and more than 200 total yards in his first game as the Notre Dame starter in the backfield. He clearly showed why he won the job from a crowded field in camp and his tough running style – he doesn't have elite speed, but he doesn't go down easily and is very shifty – could make him a fan-favorite going forward. He scored twice and nearly had a third touchdown when he took a screen pass 75 yards inside the Duke 5-yard line.

"He's the same guy every day," quarterback Ian Book said of Williams. "He brings the energy every day, so when you go out on the field on game day he's doing the same thing. He runs extremely hard and he just loves the game of football. Personally to be in the backfield with him, I just feel comfortable. He's just someone that motivates me and I do that with him too and we just bounce back and use each others' energies."

Book did not have the same kind of banner day as Williams. The fifth-year senior looked out of sorts early, sailing several passes well over the heads of intended receivers and throwing an interception in the red zone on an extremely poor throw immediately following Williams' big play screen. Book had another interception on a bad throw taken off the board by an offsides penalty and he didn't complete a pass that traveled more than 20 yards in the air all day. At the end of last season, Book was adept at hitting the deep ball, especially to Chase Claypool. With Claypool now in the NFL, that weapon is gone and Book has to find that same chemistry with some of his new wideouts. It will take time, but what he can't do is continue to get jumpy in the pocket like he did today – some of his throws were off-target because of poor footwork. To be sure, he did make some key plays, including a touchdown pass to Avery Davis in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory, but it was not nearly his best performance and the Irish expect much more of him going forward. They'll need much more to beat better teams.

"I thought it was up and down," Kelly said of Book's performance. "What I had said to Ian on the sideline was he has to make some of the easy plays, the lay ups. Ian Book has got a whole new offensive group of skill players around him, and he's still working through that process. So it's not in a situation where he knows exactly where they are going to be.

"He will. And so I told him, 'Look, don't expect that that happens overnight, but make the easy plays. At times Ian wants to be great, and he can't be great yet because those guys are young and they need some more time."

Quick hitters

True freshman running back Chris Tyree showed off his blazing speed on a 38-yard kickoff return on his first Notre Dame touch and later broke a 26-yard run. He was bottled up otherwise, but the talent is there.

True freshman tight end Michael Mayer made three catches for 38 yards and picked up a key first down in the fourth quarter by simply running through a tackle on his way to the sticks. He was the No. 2 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class and it's obvious why. He and Tommy Tremble form quite a pair over the middle.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a monster at linebacker, forcing a fumble, laying a huge hit on quarterback Chase Brice for a sack and recording a career-high nine tackles. Notre Dame has a game-changing player roaming the middle of the field.

Kyle Hamilton remains special as he racked up seven tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit in the first half. In the third quarter, however, his ankle got rolled up on and he went down in a lot of pain. He was diagnosed with a sprain and although Kelly said he could have gone back in, his status for next week is in doubt. With a young secondary, the Irish desperately need his athleticism.

Braden Lenzy is missing. The former Oregon track star was a big-play machine as a true freshman in 2019, but did not play a single snap Saturday despite the Irish saying after the game he was available. It's unclear what happened, but it's certainly a situation to watch. The loss of his speed on the outside makes Notre Dame less dangerous.

Outlook

It certainly wasn't a pretty way to start the season, but the Irish got the win, extending their home winning streak to 19 games. They'll get South Florida next before returning to ACC play. There is plenty to iron out, of course, but the talent on the field was obvious today and more time for the young players to grow into their roles could make this team extremely dangerous.

