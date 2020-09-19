Notre Dame shows off depth, beats South Florida

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is a far superior team to South Florida. That much was obvious prior to today's 52-0 Irish win at Notre Dame and it was borne out on the field. The Irish are so far ahead of the Bulls in talent at this point that they were able to weather the loss of five starters – wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Lawrence Keys III, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and linebacker Shayne Simon – and four key backups in linebacker Marist Liufau (Simon's direct backup), defensive end Ovie Oghoufo, backup quarterback Brendon Clark and running back Jahmir Smith. Only Skowronek (hamstring) and Hamilton (ankle) had known injuries at kickoff and the other seven very well might have been put in quarantine for either positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing for the virus.

Regardless of why that group of players missed the game, there was a great amount of talent on the Notre Dame inactive list today and the matchup against the Bulls turned into a chance for the Irish to show off their depth. The backups (and even some third-stringers) came through with flying colors, which helped Notre Dame hardly miss a beat. Among those who made contributions were linebacker Jack Kiser (filling in for Simon and Liufau at the "Buck" position), running back C'Bo Flemister, safety Houston Griffith and cornerback Clarence Lewis. All but Flemister were making their first career start.

"I've been saying this for my whole time here that Notre Dame does a great job of being ready for the next man in mentality," quarterback Ian Book said. "Coach (Brian) Kelly does a great job of bringing that up, he brought that up earlier in the week, especially with COVID going on, the next guy's got to be ready and we saw that today on both sides of the ball. That's what it's about here at Notre Dame. That's how it's going to be all year."

Kiser was awarded the game ball after an eight-tackle, two-TFL performance and his game will likely receive plenty of attention in the coming days. That should not obscure, however, that Griffith and Lewis also played solid football. Griffith, the team's top recruit in the 2018 class, had five tackles, including one for loss. Lewis, a true freshman who was only a three-star recruit in the 2020 class, got picked on by the South Florida passing game, but held his own, registering five tackles, including one for loss, and three pass breakups. He wasn't perfect, but he was more than good enough against USF.

"He's not hurried," Kelly said of Lewis. "His movements are very fluid, plays the ball very well. His timing is excellent, he's got all the tools and the traits that you want in an outstanding corner. I just think that he's got a really bright future. We feel good with him out there on the field. There were a couple of times where we might have wanted him to tighten his coverage up a little bit to the field ... but he's a smooth player and he's a very confident player."

Kelly said the Irish learned they would be without those on the inactive list at different points throughout the week and the experience shows how important reps for second- and third-team players in practice will be this season.

"I think that we live in this world where right now ... where you're aware (you could lose players) and we know it could happen," the coach said. "Our players responded well, our coaches were prepared and they responded well. ... It's the reality that we live in and our guys did a great job. That's why we prepare so deep in the ranks in terms of giving guys reps and opportunities to be prepared."

Quick hitters

Book showed improvement after a rocky Week 1 performance against Duke, going 12 for 19 for 143 yards and running for three touchdowns. He still wasn't as sharp as he was during Notre Dame's six-game win streak to end 2019 and he missed a few throws that he should have made, throws that will cost the Irish if he misses them against an elite or even a good opponent. Still, Kelly called it "a really good progression from last week" and Book spread the ball around to a bevy of receivers and tight ends as he tries to build chemistry with his new targets.

Wide receiver Braden Lenzy was back after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury and he got involved with three catches for 34 yards. Notre Dame also tried the jet sweep with him that was so effective in 2019 – he scored a long touchdown on the play against USC – but it was bottled up for a three-yard gain. His speed was there, however.

Flemister showed why Kelly said he had maybe the best camp of any of the backs, picking up 9.8 yards per carry and breaking runs of 31 and 26 yards. He's a powerful runner that is also fast in open space and should get more carries going forward, even though Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree were both excellent again today. Smith will have to fight to stay in the rotation after missing today's game.

Tommy Tremble loves to block. The redshirt sophomore tight end not only caught three passes for 60 yards, but also laid out a handful of huge blocks, a role that he seems to relish. "Honestly I just love contact, I love playing the game of football," Tremble said.

Outlook

It's a bit difficult to judge Notre Dame's progress after a game against an overmatched opponent in which the Irish were missing so many important players. They certainly took care of business without any hint of playing down to their competition and a lot of young players got a lot of reps, which can only help going forward. The Irish have officially finished their non-conference regular-season schedule undefeated (1-0) and start conference play again with a road matchup against Wake Forest next week.

