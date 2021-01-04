Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan transfers to Notre Dame

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is transferring to Notre Dame as a graduate student, he announced. He will be immediately eligible, with one season of eligibility remaining.

Coan was Wisconsin's starter in 2019, completing a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions as the Badgers went 10-4 and lost in the Rose Bowl to Oregon, 28-27. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors for his performance.

The 6-foot-3 former New York Gatorade Player of the Year was in line to start in 2020 before a foot injury required surgery and knocked him out for the season. In his absence, former highly-touted recruit Graham Mertz started and led the Badgers to a 4-3 record, leading Coan to put his name in the transfer portal. He leaves Wisconsin with a 12-6 record as the starter.

Coan will come in and compete for the job vacated by quarterback Ian Book, who will depart for the NFL after nearly three seasons as the starter. The former Badger will be by far the most experienced player in the competition with redshirt freshman Drew Pyne and four-star true freshman Tyler Buchner, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the country, as his top challengers for the job.

Notre Dame is scheduled to face Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25.

dsinn@jg.net