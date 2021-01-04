The Journal Gazette
 
    Rutherford in transfer portal

    DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette

    Notre Dame cornerback Isaiah Rutherford has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

    "I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame on a great 2 years," Rutherford tweeted. "Coach (Brian) Kelly and the staff have been nothing but first class. With that being said I have entered my name into the transfer portal! Thank you and God Bless"

    Rutherford played in three games during his redshirt freshman season this year after coming in as a four-star recruit from California.

    Notre Dame's cornerbacks room is relatively set going forward depending on whether Nick McCloud, who was All-ACC in his one year with the Irish, decides to come back for another season or head to the NFL. Clarence Lewis was Notre Dame's No. 2 corner as a true freshman and TaRiq Bracy should be back next season, as well.

    dsinn@jg.net

