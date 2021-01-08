Tremble headed to NFL

Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble will declare for the NFL Draft and not return to South Bend, he announced. Tremble was a redshirt sophomore in 2020 and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors after catching 19 passes for 212 yards.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Tremble was perhaps most impactful with his blocking, which was at times lethal, even well down the field. He is projected as a Day 3 pick in the draft, but he is athletic enough to improve that in the coming months, especially as scouts get to see his considerable pass-catching ability during the NFL Combine and the Notre Dame pro day.

Although losing Tremble with three seasons of eligibility remaining is a difficult blow – he was sometimes the most physical player on the field for the Irish – tight end is one position where Notre Dame can afford to lose a talented player and keep moving forward. True freshman Michael Mayer was maybe the most dynamic player in Notre Dame's crop of 2020 newcomers this season and seems like a star in the making, while fellow true freshman Kevin Bauman flashed plenty of ability as well.

The 2021 class includes four-star tight end Cane Berrong, the No. 8 player at the position in the country. The tight ends room will be young, but there is plenty of talent to go around, even with Tremble and 2020 second-round pick Cole Kmet having departed early in the last two years. Notre Dame has a claim on the title of Tight End U in the last decade and that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon.

