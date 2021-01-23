Safety Houston Griffith staying with Irish

Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith, the team's top recruit in the 2018 class, removed his name from the transfer portal and will remain with the Irish, according to multiple reports.

Griffith, the No. 70 recruit nationally in the 2018, per 247sports.com, originally entered his name in the transfer portal Jan. 4, but he decided to stay in South Bend after coach Brian Kelly and newly-hired defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman essentially re-recruited him. He was getting interest from schools on the level of Georgia and Oklahoma.

The safety's return is good news for the Irish, who have All-American Kyle Hamilton, the team's top returning defensive player, at one safety spot, but are looking for someone to start opposite him following the departure of Shaun Crawford. With Griffith coming back, it's likely he will be that starter.

Griffith started two games in 2020, against South Florida and Florida State and finished with 14 tackles, including one for loss. He's played 37 games in his career and spent most of his true freshman season starting at nickel back after Crawford tore his ACL. In his three years on campus, the Chicago native has 39 tackles, one for loss and three pass breakups.

Freeman's hire, considered a slam dunk after he turned Cincinnati's defense into one of the best in the country, already seems to be paying dividends.

dsinn@jg.net