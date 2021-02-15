ND women's basketball vs. Syracuse postponed

Notre Dame's women's basketball game against Syracuse, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed, the Irish announced tonight.

Notre Dame remains in COVID-19 protocols and the matchup against the Orange is the second in a row the Irish have had postponed. They are also missing a game that was scheduled for tonight against N.C. State. That game was postponed Friday because of positive tests for the virus and contact tracing within the Notre Dame program.

Notre Dame is 8-8 and 6-6 in ACC play.

dsinn@jg.net