Irish land 2022 quarterback

Notre Dame has its class of 2022 quarterback.

Late Thursday, three-star Oradell, New Jersey, native Steve Angeli chose the Irish over offers from Iowa, Boston College and Arizona, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Angeli is the 16th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, per 247sports.com, and the No. 375 player overall. He is the eighth commit in Notre Dame's class, which ranks No. 7 overall.

Notre Dame has quarterback commits or signings from the classes of 2020 (Drew Pyne), 2021 (Tyler Buchner) and 2022. The Irish also brought in graduate transfer Jack Coan this offseason to compete for the starting job. They appear to have plugged the hole at the position created when heir apparent Phil Jurkovec transferred to Boston College after the 2019 season. Despite the loss of three-year starter Ian Book to the NFL, Notre Dame has plenty of options under center heading into 2021.

