Hainsey becomes third Irish OL picked on Day 2

One of the best offensive lines in college football in 2020 continued its starring role on Day 2 of the NFL Draft when Notre Dame right tackle Robert Hainsey went No. 95 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joins left tackle Liam Eichenberg and left guard Aaron Banks, who were both picked in the second round, as Irish linemen picked on the second day of the draft.

The Irish are the first school to have three offensive linemen selected in the first three rounds of the draft since Michigan in 2001 and just the second since Penn State in 1982. Notre Dame has now had nine offensive linemen drafted in the first three rounds since 2014.

Hainsey was a captain in 2020 as the Irish reached the College Football Playoff and he was a Second-Team All-ACC selection, one of four all-conference picks on the Irish line this season. The 6-foot-4, 302-pounder was a three-year starter and four-year contributor with Notre Dame and replacing him will be one of the top priorities for the Irish this season.

NFL.com says: "High-cut, top-heavy tackle with good technique but lacks lateral quickness and desired level of agility as a pro. Hainsey is a respected leader and plays with consistent toughness. He's patient, operates with quality hand usage and is generally under control at the point of attack, but is forced to lunge and lean at times to make up for his below-average foot quickness.

"Handling island duties against athletic edge defenders could always be a problem for him, but a move to guard might diminish some of his limitations and give him a shot as an NFL backup."

