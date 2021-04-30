Tremble latest Irish tight end picked

Earlier in the night, I wrote that Notre Dame had a claim to the title of Offensive Line U because of the number of linemen the Irish have had picked in the early rounds of the draft in recent years.

Notre Dame also has a claim to Tight End U.

For the fourth straight draft, the Irish had a tight end selected when Tommy Tremble went in the third round to the Carolina Panthers at No. 83 overall tonight. Tremble joins Cole Kmet, Alize Mack and Durham Smythe as tight ends selected in recent years from the Irish and he is the eighth tight end selected from Notre Dame during coach Brian Kelly's tenure. That includes Bishop Dwenger native Tyler Eifert, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft.

Tremble is considered more of a blocker at this stage in his career, but he was maybe the best blocking tight end in college football in 2020 – nearly every Notre Dame included a highlight of Tremble flattening a defensive back down the field as a running back or wide receiver ran free – and he has the athleticism to be a force in the pass-catching game as his career progresses. He'll be a weapon for new Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets.

NFL.com says: "Highly intriguing early entry tight end who appears to be scratching the surface of his future impact. He's not the same level of player, but Tremble's blocking toughness and athletic profile are reminiscent of Kellen Winslow Jr.'s when he entered the league.

"Tremble is a gritty, capable blocker at the point of attack and will really move the needle as a lead and move blocker in space. However, he lacks development as a route runner and has hands that fail to inspire confidence as a pass catcher.

"His versatility as a run blocker will allow offensive coordinators to shift him around formations and create favorable matchups in the passing game. If he's able to simply improve his hands status to average, his speed and athleticism should create chunk play opportunities. He has Day 2 value with Day 1 upside."

