Blue-Gold Game observations

The Blue-Gold Game is in the books, as is, by extension, Notre Dame's spring football schedule. In years past, the Irish depth chart has been much more settled at this point in the offseason than it is now. Key positions still need to be ironed out, including quarterback, offensive line and cornerback.

I was at the Blue-Gold Game this afternoon, where we got our first look at the 2021 Irish on the field at Notre Dame Stadium. As the team heads into summer workouts, here are some takeaways I had from the intra-squad scrimmage.

Quarterback isn't settled, but it has a leader: If the season began today, Jack Coan would be Notre Dame's starting quarterback. He was the most consistent of the three competitors for the job this afternoon, going 18 for 32 for 197 yards and also throwing an interception. He is more athletic than he was given credit for at Wiscosin – mostly because he spent much of the time handing off to Jonathan Taylor – and he is not afraid to push the ball down the field. His back-shoulder throw to Joe Wilkins for a 32-yard gain on the game's first play was one of the best throws of the game and he has terrific pocket awareness, able to keep his eyes downfield even as the world is collapsing around him. However, Coan's lead in the race is not insurmountable. Either Drew Pyne or – more likely in my opinion – Tyler Buchner could make a run in fall camp. Both of the youngsters made some eye-opening throws today – Pyne's throw to the opposite sideline with a rusher in his face for a completion to Braden Lenzy was outstanding – and Buchner led the only two touchdown drives of the afternoon – but neither has Coan's consistency. Buchner especially lets some throws float on him and while his arm talent and athleticism are obvious, he needs to work on stepping into throws rather than releasing off his back foot.

The safety room is more than Kyle Hamilton: Hamilton, an All-American in 2020 as a true sophomore and arguably the best overall player on Notre Dame's team, did not participate much in spring practice after having minor offseason surgery on his ankle. He was not on the field today, but Notre Dame's other safeties more than made their mark, looking like one of the team's strengths. Among the highlights were a couple of nice tackles in the run game for D.J. Brown and an interception for true freshman Justin Walters, who ran under a deep ball from quarterback Drew Pyne and made a good catch for the pick. Maybe the most impressive plays came on back-to-back snaps near the goal line. Twice, the Irish threw to seemingly open receivers for what looked like touchdowns and twice redshirt sophomore Litchfield Ajavon separated the receiver from the ball with huge, perfectly-timed hits. The first of the two might have been called targeting during a regular-season game, but Ajavon, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, clearly has excellent instincts going over the middle. With Brown, Ajavon and Walters vying for backup spots alongside Hamilton and former top recruit Houston Griffith, who had a breakout spring after re-affirming his commitment to Notre Dame following a stint in the transfer portal, the Irish have depth and talent in the defensive backfield.

Hamilton, an All-American in 2020 as a true sophomore and arguably the best overall player on Notre Dame's team, did not participate much in spring practice after having minor offseason surgery on his ankle. He was not on the field today, but Notre Dame's other safeties more than made their mark, looking like one of the team's strengths. Among the highlights were a couple of nice tackles in the run game for D.J. Brown and an interception for true freshman Justin Walters, who ran under a deep ball from quarterback Drew Pyne and made a good catch for the pick. Maybe the most impressive plays came on back-to-back snaps near the goal line. Twice, the Irish threw to seemingly open receivers for what looked like touchdowns and twice redshirt sophomore Litchfield Ajavon separated the receiver from the ball with huge, perfectly-timed hits. The first of the two might have been called targeting during a regular-season game, but Ajavon, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, clearly has excellent instincts going over the middle. With Brown, Ajavon and Walters vying for backup spots alongside Hamilton and former top recruit Houston Griffith, who had a breakout spring after re-affirming his commitment to Notre Dame following a stint in the transfer portal, the Irish have depth and talent in the defensive backfield. Chris Tyree looks better ... much better: Former elite running back recruit Chris Tyree was an immediate contributor as a true freshman, occupying the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams and averaging 6.8 yards per carry with two 100-yard performances. That was plenty good enough to dream on, but Tyree then stole the show on offense today. As good as he was a freshman, he looks significantly faster and shiftier right now after a full winter in the weight room. He looked more explosive than he did as a freshman and was, to my eyes, even better than Williams, running 10 times for 43 yards behind that shaky offensive line. Multiple times he found the hole closed on a designed up-the-middle run and bounced the ball outside. Although that's sometimes a risky move that can end in a big loss, Tyree has the speed to get to the corner and he did so more than once. Williams will enter fall camp as the starting running back and he deserves to after a terrific redshirt freshman season, but Tyree will push him and it will be difficult to keep the rising true sophomore off the field.

