Irish land All-American offensive lineman

Notre Dame went a long way toward answering one of the biggest question marks on its 2021 roster when former Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden announced that he will transfer and play his final season of eligibility with the Irish. Madden will be a sixth-year senior and is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Madden, a former walk-on, was a three-year starter with the Thundering Herd, a two-time All-Conference USA performer and a Second-Team All-American in 2020, when he helped Marshall to a 7-3 mark. He is the first All-American Notre Dame has ever signed from the transfer portal.

Notre Dame lost four starters – Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey, Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer – from its 2020 offensive line that was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best line in the country. Three of those players (Eichenberg, Hainsey and Banks) were selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. The lone returning starter, Jarrett Patterson, is the No. 4 returning interior offensive lineman in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. Madden is No. 2 on the same list, meaning that while Notre Dame still has plenty to sort out along its offensive front, it will be anchored by two of the best linemen in the country.

As it stands now, Patterson and Madden will likely take the two guard slots. Swiss Army knife Josh Lugg, who has been the team's sixth offensive lineman much of the last two seasons, will finally get a starting spot, as well. Freshmen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler showed precocious ability during spring practice and could be in play for starting positions, though it's difficult to imagine the Irish starting two true freshmen at such important spots. Junior Zeke Correll is also in the mix for a starting spot, as was Dillan Gibbons before he transferred to Florida State following spring practice, which would seem to be a good sign for the abilities of Correll, Fisher and Spindler.

The Irish nearly lost Madden to the Seminoles, as well. Madden visited Florida State earlier in the week and the 'Noles appeared to have the early lead in his recruitment, but he committed to the Irish following a visit to South Bend in recent days. Campus visits were permitted by the NCAA beginning Tuesday after a moratorium since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame opens the season against Florida State in Tallahassee on Sept. 5.

Madden did not surrender a sack and only gave up six pressures on 270 passing snaps in 2020. He was also one of the best run-blocking guards in the country last season, per PFF.

