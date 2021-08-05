Notre Dame makes tickets free for most sports

Notre Dame will make tickets free for all home athletic events except football, men's and women's basketball and hockey, the Irish announced today.

That means there will be no charge for Irish baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball.

“Having Notre Dame athletics accessible to our local community has always been a goal of ours to grow sport and develop young fans,” Notre Dame associate athletics director Brian Pracht said in a statement. “We feel that breaking down the cost barrier can increase participation in Olympic sports in the Michiana community and enhance the atmosphere for all participants.

“The events fans have access to free of charge represent 19 of our team national championships and 13 Olympians who have competed in this year’s Olympic Games. We can’t wait to welcome our community to watch our world-class athletes.”