Notre Dame football names seven captains

Notre Dame named its captains for the 2021 season this afternoon and, as coach Brian Kelly predicted at the start of fall camp, it is a large group this season. For the second time in three years, the Irish will have seven captains.

The complete list of captains is as follows: defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish, linebacker Drew White, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Jarrett Patterson, running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Avery Davis. It is a group made up entirely of first-team captains, including a trio of players who are in only their third season with the program in Patterson, Williams and Hamilton.

"If you're committed and you communicate and you're consistent, then you have what it takes to be a great leader," Kelly told the team in a video the Irish posted to Twitter. "What am I asking our captains to do? They are going to be that conduit. That's the voice for you to me and the voice for me back to you. So lean on them. I'm going to lean on them. For 133 years, that's been the case here at Notre Dame."

Kelly mentioned after the first fall practice last week that he felt he has the deepest overall group of leaders of his 12-year tenure with the Irish. He pointed to the standard set by previous classes over the last four years as a reason for the glut of leadership on this team.

"The leadership is just the accumulation of our process and being in the program over a period of time where it's passed down each year now, so we've built our program and our standards, whatever words you want to use, standards, culture," Kelly said. "Culture is a way of doing things. Everybody knows the way of doing things and so it's passed down to that next group that's coming up.

"So it's been embedded into our program, so it's easy to pass it on to the next. There's a consistency in the application every single year. It doesn't change. There's not a new way of doing things. So that's how that depth of leadership is built."

