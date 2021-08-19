Hoosier Hysteria set for Oct. 2

Indiana will hold Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall on Oct. 2, the Hoosiers announced this afternoon. The event, which marks the kickoff of the men's and women's basketball seasons, was held virtually over Facebook Live in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but will be back in person this year.

Start time and activities for the event will be announced at a later date. Hoosier Hysteria is free to those who wish to attend, but Indiana does ask attendees to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

“I know our team and me personally cannot wait to have the opportunity to be in front of the best fans in the country in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” first-year Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing this. It will be a fantastic time and everyone is excited to interact with Hoosier Nation to celebrate the beginning of our season.”

The event usually features player intros, skills and dunk contests and a few minutes of live scrimmaging, the first time the fans get to see the upcoming season's teams in action.

This year, the Hoosiers football team is facing Penn State on the road on the same day as Hoosier Hysteria. If the football game is played before the basketball event, the matchup against the Nittany Lions will be shown on the Assembly Hall scoreboard as fans file into the arena.

In addition to being a welcome for Woodson, the event will also be a chance to celebrate the Indiana women's basketball team, which is coming off the best season in program history and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

“Not having the opportunity to see the wonderful Hoosier Nation fan base last season, we are all excited to introduce our 2021-22 squad at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 2,” women's basketball coach Teri Moren said in a statement. “It will be a time to celebrate not only our program for the upcoming season, but a return of fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We are excited about the return of college basketball and can’t wait to see everyone in Cream and Crimson again.”

