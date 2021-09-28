Notre Dame game against BYU to be Shamrock Series matchup

Notre Dame football will take on BYU at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Raiders, in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2022, the Irish and Cougars announced this afternoon. The game will be a Shamrock Series matchup.

The nearly-annual Shamrock Series, begun in 2009, is a set of neutral-site games played at iconic locations or NFL stadiums. The Irish have played the series at Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, the Alamodome, Lucas Oil Stadium and, most recently, against Wisconsin on Saturday at Soldier Field. Notre Dame has never lost in its 10 Shamrock Series games.

"This has been a process, with a lot of back-and-forth, to be able to find a return game in this series that would work for both sides," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement announcing the matchup. "We feel very good about playing this game in Las Vegas, where Cougar Nation always shows out, and look forward to an incredible matchup and atmosphere."

The Irish and Cougars have met eight times before and Notre Dame is 6-2 in those matchups. The Blue and Gold won the most recent clash, a 23-13 triumph in South Bend in 2013. The Cougars have won at least seven games in 13 of the last 14 seasons and in the last two years have returned to the ranks of the top non-Power Five teams in college football.

After going 11-1 last season, the Cougars are 4-0 to start 2021 despite losing their quarterback, No. 2 overall NFL Draft selection Zach Wilson. BYU has wins over three Pac-12 teams already, including No. 21 Utah and 19th-ranked Arizona State, propelling the Cougars to No. 13 in this week's AP Poll.

dsinn@jg.net