WR Wilkins out for season

Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has a torn MCL and is out for the season, coach Brian Kelly announced this afternoon.

Wilkins, who has been in the receiver rotation all season, suffered the injury in Notre Dame's loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. The redshirt junior had four catches for 61 yards this season, including a key 23-yard touchdown against Florida State in the opener.

With Wilkins out, the Irish will turn to true freshmen Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Deion Colzie, both of whom Kelly said he and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wanted to get more involved anyway.

"They have made really good progress," Kelly said of the freshmen. "I was pleased with Styles. He's really begun to show himself on special teams and he's very trusted and then I thought he made a nice catch in the game (against Cincinnati) and showed a nice burst. He's got to play more and he will play more, and Deion as well. The volume of reps for those guys out on the perimeter is such that they need a blow. They need to get an opportunity to feel strong in the third and fourth quarter, so that's why you'll see more of those guys."

