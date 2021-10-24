Irish offense flashes potential in win over USC

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame's coaches liked what they saw from the team's offense in the final two possessions of the Irish win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 9. They liked them so much, they decided to build the whole offense out of them.

From the opening snap of No. 13 Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC tonight, the Irish played up-tempo. They got to the line quickly, quarterback Jack Coan threw the ball quickly and Notre Dame marched down the field quickly.

No longer was Coan sitting in collapsing pocket after five-step drops, holding the ball and waiting for a receiver to come open. Instead, he was firing from almost exclusively clean pockets and hitting receivers on short and intermediate throws to keep the chains moving. It was the antithesis of what Coan did for most of his career at Wisconsin and it was certainly different than what the Irish had been doing for most of the season. What they had been doing wasn't working. This did.

"Certainly (the Trojans) weren't expecting 'Hurry-Up Jack,' to be out there," Kelly said. "He's been less than that all year. They were trying to match personnel ... but we were playing fast. It was something they weren't prepared for."

"We've got an experienced guy (Coan) that's accurate throwing the football," the 12th-year coach added. "He's got a live arm, he can make a lot of throws. He's not afraid to put the ball in tight windows. He can see the field very well. What we needed to do as coaches is put him in the position that makes him feel the most comfortable. It's better that he doesn't have a structured offense that slows him down. We need to put him in shotgun. I know that sounds crazy because he grew up (at Wisconsin, where Coan played previously) with much more of a direct-snap, play-action (scheme), but it's not the best version of him, at least that's what we felt.

"This is one game, but it was a good snapshot of what we think he can be the rest of the year for us."

It's worth emphasizing what Kelly said there: it was only one game. And, to be clear, it was not a perfect performance for Coan. He missed at least two deep shots because he underthrew the ball to open receivers, he threw behind a wide-open Kevin Austin on a key third down on Notre Dame's opening possession (Austin still should have caught it – plenty of blame to go around there) and he threw too far inside on what should have been a back-shoulder throw to Austin in the fourth quarter that turned into an interception. It's also worth noting that USC (in one of the more head-scratching moves I can remember) spent much of the first half only rushing three players, meaning Coan had clean pockets to throw from even if he didn't get the ball out particularly quickly.

Still, the veteran signal-caller was only sacked once (bringing his total to 23 for the season) and he led five sustained drives into the red zone, four of which ended in touchdowns. Even better, he looked comfortable, for maybe the first time since Week 1 against Florida State.

It helped Coan tremendously that he had a running attack to pick up some of the slack, as well. The Irish had showed promise on the ground against Virginia Tech after struggling to move the ball that way all season and they finally broke through tonight with 170 rushing yards. Of those, 138 belonged to Kyren Williams, who looked like the 2020 version of himself for the first time this year, breaking tackles, finding holes when it looked like there was little ground to gain and generally running with physicality.

"It's amazing, he's one of the toughest guys I've ever played with," Coan said of Williams. "When he gets the ball, even when there's nothing there, he's going to make something happen, put everything on the line, put his body on the line. He's just an amazing competitor, an amazing person and an amazing player."

It was difficult to tell how much of the run game's improvement came from Williams' single-minded refusal to go down at first contact and how much came from an offensive line that finally got some push. Again, it helped that USC only rushed three much of the first half, but the Irish didn't stop being able to run the ball when the Trojans put more defenders in the box. The line, with Andrew Kristofic at left guard in place of Zeke Correll, finally played with some of the cohesiveness that had been missing all season.

It wasn't an overly explosive night for the offense – Williams' 38-yard run around the left side in the third quarter was its biggest gain – and the Irish won't be mistaken for Ohio State anytime soon, but Notre Dame appears to have discovered a formula that could work and get the ball moving on a regular basis. Can the Irish sustain it after teams have seen it on film? That remains to be seen, but Kelly professed himself optimistic.

"We needed to see our offense mature," Kelly said. "I thought tonight was that first step where we felt, from the start of the game to the end of the game, the offense began to come together in the manner we want it to."

All of that is without even mentioning that freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner completed both of his passes for 24 yards, including a terrific throw up the seam to Michael Mayer, and freshman receivers Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Deion Colzie combined to catch four passes for 70 yards. The present is coming into focus, but the future is very bright, as well.

