No. 11 Notre Dame beats North Carolina, 44-34, third straight win

SOUTH BEND – Kyren Williams already had the statistical resume of a great Notre Dame running back.

On Saturday against North Carolina, he turned in a 91-yard touchdown run that will ensure he graces highlight reels for a long time in South Bend.

The run was one of many key offensive plays in a 44-34 shootout victory for the 11th-ranked Irish, who rolled up 523 yards of offense and gave up 554 on defense. Notre Dame won its third straight since a loss to Cincinnati and kept its hopes for a New Year's Six bowl bid alive.

With Notre Dame (7-1) ahead 31-27 at the start of the fourth quarter and backed up inside the Irish 10, Williams took a handoff and ran to the right. He was stuffed on that side, but he shook off a tackle attempt and cut back the other way to delight. One defender stood in his way, but he shoved the unfortunate linebacker into the turf with a stiff-arm and sprinted off down the sideline, with tight end Michael Mayer as the lead blocker. Mayer flattened one potential tackler and then it was all Williams, who outraced everyone for a touchdown.

Making the score even more impressive, the All-American running back had left the game with what looked like a knee injury two drives earlier. Williams finished with a career-high 199 rushing yards, his second straight 100-yard game, on 22 carries.

The victory was Notre Dame's 38th in a row over unranked opponents, extending the longest active streak in the country.

Here are some other key points from the Irish win.

Irish quarterback Jack Coan had his best game since Week 1 against Florida State, going 16 for 24 for 213 yards and a touchdown to Kevin Austin Jr. just before halftime. He also ran for a 21-yard touchdown, easily his longest run of the season, to put Notre Dame ahead 24-20 after the Tar Heels had briefly taken the lead early in the second half.

The Irish took a 31-20 lead with 4:56 left in the third quarter when running back Logan Diggs scored his first career touchdown, going over the top from a yard out. Diggs, a true freshman, was in the game because of Williams' injury. Williams was jumping up and down in delight as Diggs scored.

Diggs had 11 carries for 42 yards and the score. No. 2 running back Chris Tyree was active, but did not have a carry after missing the USC game with turf toe.

The Tar Heels struck back after Diggs' touchdown with a 33-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell to Antoine Green on a completely blown coverage from the Irish.

Howell played like the potential first-round draft pick he is, rolling up 432 total yards: 341 through the air and 91 more on the ground. More than a few times Notre Dame seemed to have him sacked and he slithered away, showing why he came into the game with nearly 500 rushing yards this season. He had a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 41-34.

The Irish also struggled to slow down North Carolina slot receiver Josh Downs, who came into the game in the top 10 in the country, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Downs caught 10 passes for 142 yards, including a couple of big gains on tunnel screens that were well set up. The Tar Heels tried that screen on a key third-and-6 early in the fourth quarter and had it set up, but Downs dropped it.

For the third time in the last four games, Notre Dame's opponent marched down the field in short order just before the end of the first half. After taking over with 1:15 left in the second quarter, trailing 17-10, the Tar Heels went 51 yards in seven plays in just 1:13 against an Irish defense playing a soft zone and only rushing three. Cincinnati and Virginia Tech also had relatively painless scoring drives in the waning minutes of the opening half against the Irish.

Notre Dame will be back in action next Saturday, when it takes on Navy (2-6) in a rivalry game at Notre Dame Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC. The Midshipmen snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-17 win over Tulsa on Friday. The teams did not meet in 2020 for the first time since 1926, the year before they played for the first time. The Irish had won the previous three matchups, including a 52-20 win over then-No. 21 Navy in 2019.

