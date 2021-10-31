Notre Dame survives against North Carolina: Who ordered some offense?

SOUTH BEND – "We were dumb."

That's what Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly had to say tonight about the way he had and his coaching staff had the Irish playing offense in the early part of the season.

At the start of the campaign, the Irish tried to move the ball with a traditional drop-back passing game with the quarterback often under center, similar to the style signal-caller Jack Coan ran during his time at Wisconsin. That didn't work as well as Notre Dame had hoped – in terms of keeping Coan upright, it's fair to say it was basically a disaster – and the Irish had what Kelly called an "epiphany" during their win over Virginia Tech, coming to an understanding about what they could do to make Coan and the offense successful.

Out was the traditional drop-back/play-action scheme with run game to match. In, starting with Oct. 23's win over USC, was an up-tempo, quick-passing offense that let Coan do what he does best: stand in the pocket and pick apart a defense with accurate throws.

Tonight, the No. 11 Irish really demonstrated what that offense is capable of, rolling up a season-high 523 total yards in a 44-34 win over North Carolina. Coan was 16 for 24 for 213 yards and a touchdown and could have had close to 300 yards if not for a handful of conspicuous drops. It was an offensive onslaught it would have been difficult to imagine after Coan was benched for the second straight game against the Hokies on Oct. 9.

"He's got a shiny new toy that he really likes," Kelly said of Coan. "We've worked hard with his footwork. His footwork has been so much better. He knows exactly what he needs to do to be accurate and to be on time. He is such a smart kid. He is such a good quarterback from that position. He did not make one mistake identifying the fronts and checks and things of that nature. (The Tar Heels) were blitzing the (back seven). We had to cross-read the (running) back in protections, and he was setting all that. He had a lot on his plate. But what he's seeing is that he can really ascend in the offense right now."

But the offensive explosion wasn't all Coan. A significant factor in the improvement on that side of the ball has been a much-maligned offensive line that seems to have figured things out. It kept Coan mostly clean against USC last week and almost entirely so tonight. The quarterback was sacked just once – on the first series of the game – and has been brought down only twice since the institution of the up-tempo offense, compared to 21 times in the first six games of the season, only three of which saw him play all four quarters. Even when the Wisconsin transfer didn't get the ball out quickly and took his time surveying the field, the line gave him time to get passes away. When he has that time, Coan can sling it.

The offensive line has also found its run-blocking mojo. It has guided Kyren Williams to back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, including 199 yards tonight – though 91 of those came on one tremendous run from Williams that resulted after the hole he was supposed to run through had been cut off – and helped the Irish run for 293 yards all told. That type of performance seemed a long way off when the Notre Dame backs were running into brick walls again and again against Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

"I've seen it since Virginia Tech, we've been going upwards running the ball," Williams said. "The confidence, the mindset, that identity of who we are as an offense – we call ourselves 'Big O' – it's there, we're all in for it and we're all working to get there."

Notre Dame needed every bit of that performance from its offense, because the Tar Heel offense was nearly unstoppable, as well. Sam Howell demonstrated why he might be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft – when he's picked, much of his highlight reel could come from this game – frustrating Notre Dame's efforts to get him on the ground all night. The Irish put Howell under pressure, but their open-field tackling wasn't particularly good and they let the dual-threat Tar Heel quarterback get away for a number of first-down runs.

Some offenses are just going to move the ball and, as Kelly noted, that doesn't necessarily mean the defense played poorly. What was most concerning were two long touchdowns the Tar Heels broke in the second half that could have swung the game had the Irish offense not continued to score. One of the plays was a completely busted coverage that left a receiver wide open for a 33-yard touchdown pass and another was a poor run fit with no safety help that turned into a 53-yard touchdown sprint.

Kelly was generally bullish on the defense's performance and noted that the long touchdowns likely stemmed more from coaching than from the players themselves, insisting he and his staff will "lean on ourselves" to make improvements. North Carolina is a good offense, but Notre Dame will face a similarly talented group against Virginia in a few weeks and the Irish have to play better in that game.

Still, tonight was another solid win for a team that seems to be finding a new gear each week. While Coan and Williams – two players who could be gone next season – were the main stars, the Irish also got plentiful contributions from players who will be around for quite a while. True freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. is maybe the most exciting of those future standouts and he caught three passes for 74 yards tonight, notwithstanding a flat-out drop on a deep post over the middle. Freshman running back Logan Diggs also stepped in when Williams left momentarily with an injury and Diggs scored his first collegiate touchdown, going over the top from a yard out.

No one was happier than Williams after that score: he jumped up and down on the sideline in what he called "pure joy."

