All-American Hamilton out against Navy

All-American Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will miss a second straight game when the No. 8 Irish take on Navy on Saturday.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Hamilton "has made really good progress" in his rehab from the knee injury he suffered against USC on Oct. 23 and the Irish will re-evaluate next week to determine whether the junior captain might play against Virginia on Nov. 13.

Redshirt junior DJ Brown will start in Hamilton's place again after notching five tackles and picking off a pass in his first career start Saturday against North Carolina. Kelly praised Brown, although the newly-elevated starter did make one serious mistake, biting hard on a pump fake that left him out of position to stop a long run the other direction, which ended in a 53-yard Tar Heels touchdown.

"They did pretty well," Kelly said of the defensive backfield sans Hamilton. "We got good play out of DJ. DJ played really well. Houston (Griffith) and (Isaiah) Pryor, all three of those guys working together, I thought played well. I thought our communication was pretty good. It's got to get better. We get into some bunch alignments and some stack alignments. One guy's making a call, it's getting trumped. We've just got to coach it better. Our kids should not be put in that position. We've got to do a better job."

Of course, depending on the severity of Hamilton's knee injury, the Atlanta native could opt to sit out the rest of the season and begin preparing for the NFL Draft, where he has a good chance at being a top 10 pick. It is not certain yet that Hamilton will enter the draft, but he is eligible this season. But Kelly said he expects the safety to return to the field this season if he's cleared to play.

"It's his decision and those aren't easy decisions, and he'll lean on his family," Kelly said. "We have an outside source that we bring in that evaluates all of our players, that he's got a chance to listen to all that information, but Kyle will make the right decision and what's right for him. Look, we're assuming that everything goes great with his knee, right?

"So, let's make that assumption, and then if that's the case, he'll have all the information in front of him, and we're going to support him 100%, whatever it is. Again, that's the nature of where we are today in college football. Guys got to make those kinds of decisions, but we'll support him. He's been a great teammate."

