Five-star linebacker commits to Irish

Notre Dame football added a high-profile in-state commitment to its 2023 recruiting class tonight when five-star Merrillville linebacker Drayk Bowen chose the Irish over offers from Clemson, Auburn and others. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bowen is the top player in Indiana in the class, according to 247sports.com and the No. 28 player nationally, as well as the No. 2 linebacker.

Bowen plans to play baseball for the Irish, as well.

"The main reason (I chose Notre Dame) was that, being gone during summer (playing baseball and football) for so long, my brother and sister had gotten closer and I didn't get to see them growing up," Bowen said. "So that was a huge reason I wanted to stay close to home and be able to see them grow up."

Bowen, whose Andrean team will face Whiting in a Class 2A sectional Friday, will play his college football barely an hour from his hometown. With Bowen's commitment, the Irish have reeled in the No. 1 player in Indiana in the 2021 and 2023 classes, with the linebacker joining Avon offensive lineman Blake Fisher, who started Week 1 for the Irish this season as a true freshman before getting hurt.

Here's how Bowen described what the Irish will be getting when he steps on campus (assuming he signs, of course):

"A hard worker in and out of the classroom. I'm going to try and bring Notre Dame to that standard that it always has of national championships. I'm going to help Coach (Marcus) Freeman bring in the best recruits on defense. I really want to put Notre Dame over the edge and make this a national championship program."

Bowen is the latest example of how Freeman has affected Notre Dame's recruiting. Since Freeman, 35, took over as Irish defensive coordinator in January, the program has landed commitments from three five-star recruits, all on defense: linebacker Jaylen Sneed in the 2022 class and Bowen and defensive end Brennan Vernon in '23. Prior to those commitments, the last time the Irish brought in a five-star recruit on defense, according to 247sports.com's rankings, was Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith in the 2013 class.

“He's a big part of why Notre Dame has made it so far for me," Bowen told 247sports.com about Freeman. "Him being there and being able to talk to him more and kind of see what he went through when he played, it's kind of really cool just because I can relate to that. He has also helped me even in recruiting. ... He knows how to act around young kids and communicate with us better."

Smith's 2013 class was also the last time the Irish had a class that was rated in the top 5 in the country. Currently, Notre Dame's 2022 class is No. 5 nationally and 2023 is No. 3, though it's early. As the Irish try to close the so-called "talent gap" with top programs such as Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, stacking classes like that on top of one another is crucial. Remember, the Irish play the Buckeyes each of the next two seasons, so those potentially elite classes will get an early taste of what they're up against when it comes to turning the Irish into a "national championship program," as Bowen called it.

As for Bowen, he is turning in an outstanding junior season with Andrean. Through 11 games, he has 82 tackles, six for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. On offense, where he plays running back, he has 97 carries for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

“Bowen is super quick off the edge and a student of the game who will play hard and aggressive until the whistle," CBS sports recruiting analyst Tom Lemming told Blue and Gold Illustrated. "He anticipates very well, reads well and seems to be in on just about every single tackle. Bowen is a difference-maker at the high school level, and is one of the best players to come out of Northwest Indiana in years.

“It’s very rare to see a guy with his size who also has the kind of speed, quickness, body control and balance that he does. Bowen takes great angles to the ball and is a sure tackler. He also has the kind of lateral mobility college scouts love to see. A very active and tough competitor, Bowen never backs down. He is consistently making tackles on running plays and makes plays in space. Bowen is no doubt a three-down backer with exceptional skills.”

With Bowen in the fold, his and Notre Dame's attention, at least as it concerns the 2023 class, will turn in large part to convincing safety Sonny Styles to join him. Styles, brother of emerging Notre Dame freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., is the No. 8 player in the 2023 class.

