Irish receiver Davis out for season

Notre Dame slot receiver Avery Davis will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered against Navy on Saturday, coach Brian Kelly announced this afternoon.

Davis is a senior, a captain and one of Notre Dame's most prolific receivers, ranking third on the team in receptions (27) and receiving yards (386) and second in touchdown catches (four).

Without the veteran, Notre Dame is down to five scholarship receivers, three of whom are true freshmen. Freshman Lorenzo Styles Jr. has shown significant promise as a wide receiver and he will move inside to start in place of Davis in the slot, while fellow freshman Deion Colzie will get more snaps on the outside. Another freshman, Jayden Thomas, who has not yet played this season, will move up from the scout team in practice, though Kelly said he still likely won't play much.

"Don't expect to get a big bounce out of him in the game situation," Kelly said of Thomas. "But we're going to need him in for the week in terms of getting up to snuff. And if we have another injury, he'd be the next guy that has to start learning what we're doing."

The Irish will also use running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree as depth pieces in the slot, where both of them have played already in certain packages this season. Tight end Michael Mayer will also move into the slot on certain plays, just as Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert did when he played for the Irish in the early 2010s.

Though he's a senior, Davis's Notre Dame career is not necessarily over. He still has a year of eligibility remaining because of the extra season the NCAA granted to all players during the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear whether he'll use that campaign or declare for the draft.

"Very disappointed for him," Kelly said. "He's having a great season. He'll have to make a decision as to what he wants to do next. ... I think he was planning on, obviously, going to the NFL, but he'll have to make a decision. I don't think he's in a position right now that he's ready to do that. He'll be invited back if he chooses to do that, but he's got some time to make that decision."

If Davis is done on the field at Notre Dame, his career will go down as a long-but-ultimately-productive odyssey. Davis came in as a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2017 and switched positions to cornerback and then running back before finally settling in at receiver in 2020. He caught 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns during Notre Dame's run to the College Football Playoff last season, including two huge catches late in regulation against then-No. 1 Clemson to help force overtime in an eventual Irish victory.

