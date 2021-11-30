Let's talk coaching candidates

How will Notre Dame's coaching search unfold? Who are the potential candidates? Who is the interim coach? Jack Swarbrick answered none of these questions in his press conference Tuesday morning following the departure of Brian Kelly for LSU. All he would say is he will take his time.

"It's about the right candidate and when we find the person we think is the right one to lead this program and have the right conversations with him, that's all the matters," Swarbrick said. "If that happens tomorrow or weeks from now, that's fine."

Rather than a list of candidates for the position, Swarbrick has a list of criteria in mind against which he will screen candidates. Such an approach brought him to Kelly in 2009. Fit at Notre Dame is at the top of that list.

"(Notre Dame) is a unique place and it is important that you understand and appreciate the uniqueness," Swarbrick said. "That's a critical element of this."

He went on to list a variety of other qualities that will determine his interest, including football philosophy, approach to managing and building a staff (Swarbrick said a candidate should approach their role as that of CEO, which he believes is increasingly what successful college coaches are doing) and ability to develop players.

While Swarbrick said he won't discuss individual candidates with Irish players, he will pick their brains on the characteristics they believe will make a successful coach at Notre Dame.

"Every search I've conducted here, in every sport I've had a group of student-athletes help advise me, and I'll look to the captains of this football team to play that role," the athletic director said.

Swarbrick also did not rule out hiring a first-time head coach for the job.

With that in mind, here are a list of potential Kelly replacements.

The big two

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame defensive coordinator: Freeman, 35, is in his first season as Irish defensive coordinator and has built a defense that held opponents without a touchdown for 3 1/2 games in November. He has never held a head coach position, but Freeman has the public support of a group of key players and recruits, which swelled this afternoon to include star defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

"He's a very personable guy, likes to smile and make jokes during practice, but at the same time he's very knowledgeable," walk-on wide receiver Conor Ratigan said of Freeman. "You see that very quickly with him. He's a good guy, but at the end of the day, he's going to push you and the defense to your limits in terms of what he thinks you're capable of. I've witnessed that firsthand in practice and games."

The Irish might have to move quickly if Freeman is their choice: Kelly is pushing to make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country at LSU. Freeman spurned the Tigers to take the defensive coordinator position at Notre Dame in January, so such a move would be logical, unless the Irish promote him to keep him in South Bend. It's possible that the accelerated timeline that Kelly's interest in Freeman would create for Swarbrick might turn him off, which would lead to ...

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati head coach: Notre Dame could come full circle and hire another coach from Cincinnati, which it did 12 years ago in Kelly. Fickell, 48, is on the verge of making the Bearcats the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff and they beat the Irish in October.

Fickell is a Catholic and has intimate knowledge of the Catholic high school scene in the Cincinnati area that produced players such as Irish tight ends Michael Mayer and Kyle Rudolph. If he does move on from Cincinnati, he reportedly would find it most difficult to turn down Notre Dame and Ohio State, his alma mater. With Ohio State relatively unlikely to open up in the near future (Saturday's loss at Michigan and Ryan Day's NFL aspiration's notwithstanding), the Irish would be a logical choice.

There is concern here for Notre Dame, however. If it hires Fickell and then the Ohio State job comes open in the next several years, could he resist taking it? This is a man who reportedly coaches with a lucky buckeye in his pocket. He grew up in Columbus, he played at Ohio State, he rose through the coaching ranks there, he was already the head coach there for one season prior to Urban Meyer's arrival in 2012. If he were to depart South Bend for Ohio State in the way Kelly just did for LSU, that would be two coaches scorning the Irish for other college jobs. Whatever their reasons might be, that would likely be at least somewhat detrimental to Notre Dame's image as an indispensable destination program.

Here, too, timing could be a problem, as well. Fickell is set to coach Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday and, if all goes well, lead the Bearcats into the Playoff in late December. Could he take the job at Notre Dame but finish the season in Cincinnati as Scott Frost did when he went from UCF to Nebraska? Maybe, but the Irish are looking to hit the ground running. Moreover, what would happen if (and this is not out of the question) Notre Dame were to match up with Cincinnati in the Playoff? It would be a clear conflict of interest for Fickell. The Notre Dame job might be all or nothing and he might not be willing to leave his team in the middle of national title push.

Others in contention

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach: Campbell, 42, won the second conference title in Cyclones history in 2020, added a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon and has been a hot coaching name for several years. The Irish saw him up close at the 2019 Camping World Bowl, though Notre Dame won that game 33-9. Campbell has reached the end with a group of seniors that includes stars Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. He could feel as though it's time to move on and be more willing to listen than he was in previous cycles. He almost certainly won't be in Ames, Iowa, for much longer.

Tommy Rees, Notre Dame offensive coordinator: Rees, 29, is a former Notre Dame quarterback and will be a head coach someday, but he's a longshot because of his youth. Kelly is also working to bring Rees onboard at LSU, reportedly offering him a $400,000 raise, though Rees apparently prefers to stay in South Bend. Swarbrick and Co. reportedly met with Rees this afternoon in an effort to keep him in the fold, though that likely implies they want him back as offensive coordinator rather than as head coach.

Still, Rees is a good offensive mind who designed a set of plays that maximized quarterback Jack Coan's skillset after a bumpy start in 2021. The question now could be whether his loyalty is to Kelly or to Notre Dame.

Will get a Jack Swarbrick resume glance

Jeff Brohm, Purdue head coach

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern head coach

Jeff Hafley, Boston College head coach

Not candidates

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach; Jon Gruden, unemployed: It's not going to happen.

