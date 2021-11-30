Players, recruits want Freeman as coach; Rees also has support

Notre Dame needs a new football coach and there is a growing contingent of players making public statements in support of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman for the job.

"Since he's come in here, it feels like we've known him for years," All-American safety Kyle Hamilton said of Freeman. "He's always even-keel, he's the same guy every single day. I think he's a great leader, he knows when to get on you, when to cheer you up. He has a great sense of how we're feeling and he's a realist in the way he talks to us."

Freeman, 35, is in his first year as Notre Dame defensive coordinator. He took the job in January after moving from Cincinnati, where he held the same position. In his inaugural season in South Bend, he has built a defense that is one sack away from tying the all-time Notre Dame record for QB takedowns in a season. During a 3 1/2-game stretch this month (from the start of the matchup against Navy through halftime against Stanford), the Irish did not surrender a touchdown and the defense outscored opposing offenses 12-9.

Freeman has also been a huge hit on the recruiting trail, where he has helped Notre Dame bring in a 2022 class that is No. 4 in the country, per 247sports.com, higher-ranked than any class during former coach Brian Kelly's tenure. The 2023 is also off to a fast start.

Some of those recruits, who have not yet signed with the Irish – the early signing period begins Dec. 15 for 2022 recruits – voiced public support for Freeman on social media this morning. Among those stumping for Freeman to get the job were 2022 Traverse City, Michigan linebacker Joshua Burnham, 2023 Irvington, New Jersey safety Adon Shuler and 2023 Merrillville linebacker Drayk Bowen, the highest-ranked recruit Freeman has brought to South Bend.

"He's a very personable guy, likes to smile and make jokes during practice, but at the same time he's very knowledgeable," walk-on receiver Conor Ratigan said of Freeman. "You see that very quickly with him. He's a good guy, but at the end of the day, he's going to push you and the defense to your limits in terms of what he thinks you're capable of. I've witnessed that firsthand in practice and games. ... I like (Notre Dame offensive coordinator) Coach (Tommy) Rees too, I think both coordinators would be good candidates."

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart endorsed Freeman, but also mentioned Rees, 29, as a hire he believes would work out.

"Freeman and Rees, both being new coordinators, you can see automatically their connection with the players and connection with the coaching staff, everyone around them, the support staff," Hart said. "It's like night and day, it's automatic. We couldn't go wrong with either of those coaches, they're both great leaders and very passionate about what they do and they put out great messages that us players take in and (internalize), be able to understand on a very young level, hip level, if that makes sense."

The players were adamant that an internal hire would work because the coaches understand the culture Kelly and his players had developed during the program's recent stretch of five consecutive 10-win seasons.

