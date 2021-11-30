Swarbrick speaks: no interim coach yet

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said he has not yet decided on an interim coach to replace Brian Kelly, who left the Irish to take the head coaching at LSU this morning.

Swarbrick, in his first public comments since reports of Kelly's departure surfaced, emphasized his faith in the team's coaching staff to continue to get the players prepared for a bowl game (whether or not the Irish reach the College Football Playoff). He said he asked the players for "patience" as he studies how the staff operates without Kelly. Once he is able to get a handle on how that dynamic, he will likely make a decision as to the interim coach for a bowl game who will make what he called the "jump ball" choices such as how to use timeouts.

"All I'm saying is my confidence level in this staff gives me some time to deal with that issue [interim coach]," Swarbrick said. "And if I think operationally we'll need somebody in that role, we'll put somebody in that role."

Swarbrick spoke for nearly half an hour about nearly every aspect of the current state of the program and the search on which he is about to embark. Here are some takeaways from his remarks

He believes this coaching search will be fundamentally different than the one that brought Kelly to South Bend because Notre Dame's program is in a fundamentally different (and better) position. He thanked Kelly, his staff and the players for that.

Swarbrick emphasized repeatedly that he was not particularly surprised by Kelly's decision to depart, even though it comes as the Irish still have an outside chance at a national championship this season. He said he understood the timing of the departure and had noticed a certain "restlessness" in Kelly in recent months. He added the coach had even let out a "Freudian slip or two."

The athletic director, who has been in his position since 2008, said Kelly told the players this morning in his meeting with them that he was leaving because it was the right time for him and his family to take a new opportunity. He added Kelly said nothing about Notre Dame's ability to take "the next step" and win a national title.

"Taking the next step" was a significant theme of Swarbrick's press conference. He said he believes the Irish are on the verge of doing so and Kelly's choice to leave is not a reflection of Notre Dame's ability to do so. When asked about what it will take to "close the gap" with the nation's top teams, he said, "When I look at the team that played the last half of the season, I don't see a gap."

Kelly and Swarbrick talked Monday night and Kelly told the athletic director he was resigning to take the job at LSU. Swarbrick said he "appreciated" Kelly did not ask the Irish to match the Tigers' contract offer of $95 million over 10 years.

As for the upcoming coaching search, Swarbrick announced he will conduct it himself. He said he doesn't keep a list of candidates at the ready, but rather a list of characteristics that will make a successful coach at Notre Dame.

While he recognizes "external factors" like upcoming National Signing Day (Dec. 15) and transfer portal concerns, Swarbrick said that was no reason not to make the right hire. He said he does not have a timetable for doing so.

Swarbrick said he does not know of any Notre Dame coaches or staff that will definitely follow Kelly to Baton Rouge.

He said he will not take players' opinions into account on specific candidates, but will listen closely to what they think about characteristics and traits for a successful coach at Notre Dame. "This is not Jack Swarbrick's culture, this is not Brian Kelly's culture, it is a culture built by those young men," Swarbrick said. "Nothing they've built will be diminished."

