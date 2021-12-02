Reports: Freeman new Notre Dame coach

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is expected to be to elevated to the program's head coaching position, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.

The hire, which has not yet been formally announced, comes barely 48 hours after former coach Brian Kelly departed from Notre Dame to take the head coaching job at LSU. Kelly reportedly offered to make Freeman the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country on his staff with the Tigers.

"Since he's come in here, it feels like we've known him for years," All-American Irish safety Kyle Hamilton said in supporting Freeman's candidacy for the position. "He's always even-keel, he's the same guy every single day. I think he's a great leader, he knows when to get on you, when to cheer you up. He has a great sense of how we're feeling and he's a realist in the way he talks to us."

Notre Dame also officially announced Wednesday offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will remain with the Irish. Rees was reportedly offered a $400,000 raise to join Kelly at LSU. It is unclear whether Notre Dame matched the offer.

In addition, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston announced tonight he will remain with the Irish. Elston would be a candidate to call the defensive plays if Freeman were to give up the responsibility upon his elevation to head coach.

"Notre Dame is home!! 12 years and counting!! Let’s ride fellas!!" Elston wrote on social media.

Strength coach Matt Balis announced Tuesday he would remain in South Bend in an address to the team.

"I'm blessed I still get to be a part of this with you guys," Balis told the players. "This is where I want to be, I want to die here. If I can die coaching you guys here for the rest of my life, this is where I want to be."

Notre Dame's reported decision to elevate Freeman could affect the team's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff this season. The Irish are 11-1 and were ranked No. 6 in the latest CFP Poll, released Tuesday. CFP committee chairman Gary Barta said the committee is permitted to take into account the availability of coaches or players when making their final poll, which will be released Sunday.

"This entire (search) process was expedited because of the short-term concern about being left out if things broke right this weekend for them in this year's College Football Playoff," said Brady Quinn, the former Irish quarterback and college football analyst for Fox Sports. "And that Dec. 15 date is coming up (for National Signing Day) and a lot of their commits and recruits love Marcus Freeman and have campaigned for Marcus Freeman over the past 48 hours. Between (Freeman) making a compelling case for why he should be the man and everyone else campaigning for him, it ultimately won over (athletic director) Jack Swarbrick."

A number of prominent alumni, players and recruits publicly promoted Freeman's candidacy for the job. Among them were Hamilton, former Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, former two-time captain and Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill and top class of 2023 recruit Drayk Bowen out of Merrillville. Freeman was the lead recruiter on most of the defensive commitments in Notre Dame's 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

"What a week. I could run through a brick wall right about now," Tranquill wrote on Twitter as news of the hire broke.

Freeman, 35, is in his first season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. He was previously the coordinator at Purdue and then Cincinnati, the latter from 2017 to 2020. He spurned an offer to be the LSU defensive coordinator from then-Tigers coach Ed Orgeron in January, taking the job with the Irish instead.

"You can get any player you want in the country on the phone," Freeman said in February of recruiting at Notre Dame. "We have such a unique brand a program to sell. The thing I've been telling recruits is that everything you want in any program that's offered you, you can achieve (at Notre Dame) plus more. ... The difference is you've got a chance to say you're a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. That's to me the difference. Yes, you can win a national championship, yes you can be developed into an NFL Draft pick, but now you get to say you're a graduate of Notre Dame, which does things for you when you're done playing football that will take care of you for the rest of your life.

"I find that extremely enticing. I love being able to develop those relationships and sell that product, because to me it's the best in the country."

Freeman's Notre Dame defense has significantly improved in the latter portion of the season. After giving up a combined four 60-yard plays in their first two games, the Irish did not surrender a touchdown for a 3 1/2-game stretch in November and are just one sack shy of the all-time Notre Dame record. The Irish are 11th in the country in scoring defense, giving up 18.2 points per contest despite giving up 38 and 29 in the first two games of the season.

"Everything always works out," Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey tweeted as news of Freeman's hire made its way through social media. "Let's finish this out the right way with the right people."

Foskey, who leads the Irish in sacks with 8 1/2, will have to decide after the season whether to return to Notre Dame or enter the NFL Draft.

At Cincinnati, Freeman molded a defense that led the Bearcats to a 9-1 mark and a top 10 ranking in 2020, when he was named Defensive Coordinator of the Year in college football by 247sports.com. He was also a finalist that year for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in the country. That Bearcats defense surrendered only 16.8 points per game, No. 8 in the country.

Prior to his coaching career, Freeman played linebacker at Ohio State, where he was a two-time All-Big Ten performer. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, but never played in a professional game.

Freeman would be the 32nd head coach in Notre Dame history and the youngest to get the job since Terry Brennan took over at age 25 in 1954. He would also become the second Black head football coach at Notre Dame after Tyrone Willingham (2002-04).

"He's a very personable guy, likes to smile and make jokes during practice, but at the same time he's very knowledgeable," walk-on receiver Conor Ratigan said of Freeman on Monday. "You see that very quickly with him. He's a good guy, but at the end of the day, he's going to push you and the defense to your limits in terms of what he thinks you're capable of. I've witnessed that firsthand in practice and games."

The Irish released a video of Rees, 29, addressing the team to announce his decision to remain with Notre Dame, where he played quarterback and where he has spent the last five years on staff, first as the quarterbacks coach, then as the offensive coordinator starting in 2020.

"It's on Twitter, but I'm f---- staying," Rees said. "I wanted to tell you that in person. I love you guys, I love this place. I believe we can win a national championship here. I'm committed to doing everything I can to get to that point. I know it's been a hell of a week for you guys, it's been a hell of a week for those of us who are a part of this place. But this is where my heart is, my heart is with you guys. I care too much about this place to leave. This is where I want to be, this is where I want to win a national championship.

"I wanted to tell you guys in person. I wanted to be able to get in front of you, tell you guys that, so you know it. ... The most important thing to me was that you guys heard from me up front and that you're confident in me going forward. ... Let's go win a f---- national championship here at Notre Dame."

