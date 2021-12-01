Tranquill weighs in - sort of - on ND coaching search

A number of prominent Notre Dame alumni, players and recruits have given their opinions on the optimal choice for the next Irish football coach in the wake of Brian Kelly's departure for LSU.

Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate and a two-time captain with the Irish under Kelly, appeared Tuesday to add his name to the growing contingent pining for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to get the job.

Although Tranquill, who now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, stopped short of explicitly saying he believes Freeman should be the next coach, he posted a tweet with a screenshot of a text conversation between himself and Freeman.

Freeman, then the linebackers coach at Purdue, had recruited Tranquill to play for the Boilermakers in 2013, but Tranquill chose the Irish instead and never played for Freeman. Tranquill said the last time he and Freeman spoke was when he informed the coach he had chosen the Irish.

When Freeman got the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame in January 2021, he reached out to Tranquill via text:

"Drue!!! It's Marcus Freeman. Saw your pic on the wall in the (Notre Dame) offices and just wanted to reach out. I'm excited as hell for this new journey at ND. Didn't want to bother you, just saying hello. Hope to catch up soon."

Tranquill tweeted: "Meant a lot that he cared to check in."

