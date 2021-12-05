Notre Dame to face Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame fell one spot short of the College Football Playoff, checking in at No. 5 in the CFP Committee's final rankings after an 11-1 regular season.

As a consolation prize, the Irish will take on No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be the first game of new coach Marcus Freeman's tenure with the Irish and the first game of Freeman's head coaching career.

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State have never met.

With a win in the bowl game, the Irish will have 12 victories in a season for the fifth time in program history and second time in the last four years.

Notre Dame missed out on its third Playoff appearance in the last four years, but it will still play in one of the prestigious New Year's Six bowls for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. The Irish also played in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2015 campaign, when they lost 44-28 to Ohio State.

Notre Dame has dropped nine straight major bowl games, a streak that began with a loss in the Fiesta Bowl after the 1994 season. The last time the Irish won a major bowl game was a Cotton Bowl victory over Texas A&M following the 1993 campaign. Kelly was 0-4 in such games during his 12 years at the helm.

The Irish are 1-4 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl. The only victory was a 34-21 triumph over West Virginia after the 1988 campaign that clinched the program's most recent national championship.

Oklahoma State lost a shot at its first-ever CFP appearance when it dropped a 21-16 heartbreaker to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday Cowboys running Dezmon Jackson came up inches short of a game-winning touchdown as he reached for the pylon on the game's final play. The Cowboys have lost only to the Bears and Iowa State this season and boast victories over Oklahoma, Baylor (in the regular season) and Texas.

The Cowboys, in their 17th season under coach Mike Gundy, will be playing in their first major bowl game since a Sugar Bowl loss to Mississippi after the 2015 season. Gundy is 1-3 in such games during his OSU tenure, with the lone victory a 41-38 triumph over Andrew Luck and Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl after the 2011 season.

Oklahoma State is led by the eighth-ranked scoring defense in the country, which is surrendering only 16.8 points per game. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has 118 tackles, including 16 for loss, plus four forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Defensive end Collin Oliver, the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, had 15 tackles for loss, including 10 1/2 sacks.

Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren, a Utah State transfer, had more than 1,300 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors. He missed much of the conference championship game with an ankle injury and it's unclear whether he will be available for the bowl game.

